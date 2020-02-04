×
TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Dips as ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Surges

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

It would appear that Fox is basking in somewhat of a post-Super Bowl ratings glow.

On the night of “Super Monday,” as the network was dubbing it, Fox’s new drama “9-1-1: Lone Star” was up 30% on last week, scoring a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. The Rob Lowe-fronted series drew 6.3 million total viewers, up around 700,000 from last time around. Following that up, fellow freshman drama “Prodigal Son” ticked up to a 0.8 rating from a 0.6, and also gained in total viewers to end up with 10-week high 3.6 million.

Meanwhile, “The Bachelor” ticked down around 6% in both metrics for ABC, coming in at a 1.5 rating and 5.6 million viewers. However, that tally isn’t the lowest for the dating show so far this season, as episode 2 drew 5.4 million pairs of eyeballs.

Over on NBC, “Manifest” was up a touch week-to-week at a 0.7 and 3.5 million total viewers, while “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” ticked down around 8% to a 1.0 and 6.8 million total viewers.

CBS’s Monday lineup was even across the board ratings-wise, however, three of its four shows lost a little ground in total viewership. “The Neighborhood” scored a 0.8 and 6.3 million (down from 6.8), “Bob Hearts Abishola” scored a 0.7 and 5.8 million (down from 6.5 million) and “All Rise” scored a 0.6 and 5.5 million viewers (down from 5.8 million). “Bull” was the Eye’s only show to gain a handful of viewers, posting a 0.6 rating and an audience of 6.5 million (up from 6 million).

Finally on the CW, “All American” and “Black Lightning” didn’t budge much in the ratings department, both scoring a 0.2, but the two series were up 24% and 12% in total viewers respectively. The former drew a 10-week high 814,000 viewers, while the latter drew 732,000.

