TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Dips, Easily Wins Monday

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

The Bachelor” dipped in the TV ratings from its season 24 premiere last week, but still comfortably topped Monday night.

The ABC dating show came in at a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49, down 18% on the premiere, and drew 5.4 million total viewers, down roughly 10% from the 6 million who tuned in for the premiere. “The Good Doctor” also fell off a little in the 10 p.m. time slot scoring a 0.8 rating and 5 million viewers, down over 1 million from last week.

Meanwhile over on NBC, the second episode of season two of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” fell off 27% to a 0.9 rating and 6.5 million viewers. “Manifest,” which also aired the second episode of its sophomore season, dipped to a 0.7 rating and 3.5 million viewers from a 0.9 and 4.7 million last time around.

The other three major networks aired only reruns on Monday night, while over on ESPN, the College Football Playoff Championship  between Louisiana State University and Clemson likely drew the highest viewership on the night. Those numbers will come in later today.

On CBS, a replay of “The Neighborhood” scored a 0.6 rating and 4.6 million viewers, followed by a “Bob Hearts Abishola” rerun with a 0.5 and 4 million viewers. Reruns of “All Rise” and “Bull” both scored a 0.4, with the former drawing 3.2 million pairs of eyeballs and the latter 3.6 million.

On Fox, a “9-1-1” replay came in with a 0.4 and 2.5 million viewers, followed by “Prodigal Son” with a 0.3 and 1.4 million.

Finally on the CW, a replay of “The Flash” scored a 0.2 and a “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” episode scored a 0.1.

