TV Ratings: ‘Supermarket Sweep’ Off to Solid Start Up Against ‘Sunday Night Football’

The new “Supermarket Sweep” managed to weave its way through the competitive aisles of Sunday night to emerge with a decent debut rating.

Hosted by former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Leslie Jones, the reboot led the night for ABC with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49, drawing a total of 4.8 million total viewers. For comparison, that’s roughly on par with the average rating that “Dancing With the Stars” is putting up so far this season. The strength of its performance was made pretty clear by the relative struggle of fellow ABC unscripted fare around it. “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” with Jimmy Kimmel kicked off season 2 with a 0.6 rating and 3.8 million total viewers, down significantly from the season 1 finale. Meanwhile a new season of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” premiered to a 0.5 rating and 4.3 million viewers, and later on, “Card Sharks” returned with a 0.4 rating and 2.6 million viewers.

“ ” dipped in the fast nationals from last week, as the all-California clash between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams averaged a 2.8 rating and around 10.3 million total viewers for NBC. The 49ers ran out somewhat surprise winners with a scoreline of 24-16.

However, there was better news for L.A. in the baseball department, as the Dodgers pulled off a stunning comeback to beat the Atlanta Braves in game 7 last night and make their third World Series in four years. The game averaged 6.4 million viewers and a 1.9 rating for Fox.

A new edition of “60 Minutes” led CBS’s Sunday night with a 0.8 rating and 8.6 million total viewers. The network aired the iconic 1986 comedy “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” later on, which delivered a 0.5 rating and 2.7 million viewers.

The latest episode of “Pandora” managed a 0.1 and just over 400,000 viewers for the CW, as two replays of “Whose Line Is It Anyway” failed to register even a 0.1 ratings point.

Univision and Telemundo aired mostly movie fare on the night, with the former averaging a 0.3 and the latter a 0.2 rating.