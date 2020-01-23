TV Ratings: NBC’s ‘Chicago’ Dramas Tick Down, Still Top Wednesday

NBC’s trio of “Chicago” dramas ticked down in the TV ratings last night, but there’s no need to call the police, the fire brigade or an ambulance quite yet.

“Chicago Med,” “Fire” and “P.D.” were still the top three shows on the night, scoring a 1.1, a 1.1 and a 1.0 rating respectively among adults 18-49. Each was down by around a 0.1 ratings point. However, all three retained almost exactly the same total viewership week-to-week.

ABC and CBS tied for second on the night behind NBC, with the Disney-owned network seeing small boosts for “The Goldbergs” and “Schooled.” “Goldbergs” came in at a 0.8 rating and 4 million viewers, up from 3.5 million last episode. Meanwhile “Schooled” hopped from a 0.6 rating to a 0.7 and drew just under 3 million viewers. “Modern Family” ticked down again a fraction to a 0.8 rating and 3.5 million viewers, which is just over half the rating and viewership it scored when it had “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” as its lead-in a couple weeks back. Both “Single Parents” and “Stumptown” were even at a 0.6 and a 0.4.

