TV Ratings: 'Lego Masters' Builds Strong Debut Behind 'The Masked Singer'

Will Thorne

LEGO MASTERS: L-R: Host Will Arnett, contestants Mel and Jermaine in LEGO MASTERS, premiering Wednesday, Feb. 5 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Lego Masters” laid the foundation for a strong debut season with its series premiere.

The Lego-based competition series hosted by Will Arnett premiered on Fox last night to a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.8 million total viewers behind the network’s biggest show in “The Masked Singer.” Following its colossal post-Super Bowl audience of around 24 million, “Masked Singer” was of course going to see a significant drop-off, but still managed to score 7.4 million total viewers and a 2.0 rating, which is above its season 2 average of 7 million viewers and on par with its average rating from last season.

For comparison, the second episode of CBS’ “The World’s Best,” which also premiered after the Super Bowl in 2019, dropped off 75% to 5.6 million viewers from 22.2 million. So all things considered “The Masked Singer,” which unmasked the Llama last night, didn’t fall off too precipitously.

Meanwhile, ABC aired its second episode of “The Bachelor” this week to a 1.3 rating and 5 million total viewers, which represented the highest-rated non-Fox show of the night.

More to come…

