TV Ratings: ‘Last Man Standing’ Leads Fox to Thursday Win

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

CREDIT: Michael Becker/Fox

Last Man Standing” helped Fox to a TV ratings win on a relatively quiet Thursday night.

The Tim Allen-led comedy scored a 0.8 rating for both episodes, with the first drawing 4.6 million total viewers and the second 4.9 million. Freshman drama “Deputy” followed it up with a 0.6 rating and 3.6 million viewers, down from a 0.7 and 4 million last episode.

The highest rated and most watched show on the night was “Young Sheldon” on CBS which was even on last week in terms of rating at a 1.0, but up at a five-week high viewership-wise with 8.8 million. “The Unicorn” with Walton Goggins was also up in total viewership at 5.7 million, and even at a 0.6 rating. “Mom” dropped a little from last week to a 0.7 and 6.3 million viewers, followed by “Carol’s Second Act” which came in even at a 0.6 and 5 million viewers. “Evil” ticked up from a series low last week to a 0.5 and 3.3 million viewers this time around.

Over on NBC, “Superstore” led the way with a 0.6 rating and 2.7 million viewers, down a tick on last week. “The Good Place” came in at a 0.5 and 1.9 million viewers, followed by “Will & Grace” with a 0.4 and 2.1 million viewers. “Perfect Harmony” dropped to a series low 0.3 rating and 1.3 million viewers. The previous low was 1.6 million. Finally “Law & Order: SVU” scored a 0.6 rating and 3.6 million viewers.

On the CW, “Supernatural” came in even at a 0.3 and 1.1 million viewers, followed by “Legacies” which ticked down to a 0.2 and 700,000 total viewers.

ABC aired replays of “Mixed-ish” and “Black-ish” to a 0.5 and a 0.4 rating respectively, followed by its “Last Days of Richard Pryor” special which drew 0.6 and 3.8 million pairs of eyeballs.

  TV Ratings: 'Last Man Standing' Leads

