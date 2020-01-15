×

TV Ratings: ‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time’ Ticks Down, ‘Arrowverse’ Crossover Finishes Strong

Will Thorne

Part 4 of ABC’s “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” ticked down 12% from the previous part, but still put up big TV ratings numbers on Tuesday night.

The quizzing showdown, which saw Ken Jennings emerge victorious over Brad Rutter and recent favorite James Holzhauer, scored a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 13.5 million total viewers, compared to the 15.4 million who tuned in to part 3. Those numbers represent the lowest for any of the tournament’s four parts, but still comfortably top the nearest competitor, “NCIS,” by 3.5 million viewers and almost a whole ratings point.

“Mixed-ish” also dipped from a season high last week, coming in at a 0.7 and 3.7 million viewers. “Black-ish” also suffered from the weaker lead-in from “Jeopardy!,” falling to a 0.5 and 2.4 million viewers, down from a 0.8 and 3.2 million last week. “Emergence” capped off the night with a 0.3 and 2.1 million viewers, a series low in both metrics to date.

Meanwhile over on the CW, the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” “Arrowverse” crossover came in with a 0.5 rating in both time slots and averaged around 1.4 million viewers.

NBC won the night overall thanks to the return of “This Is Us,” which came back from winter hiatus to the tune of a 1.4 rating and 6.6 million viewers, down roughly 10% in both metrics on the previous episode. “Ellen’s Game of Games” opened the night with a 0.8 and 4.2 million viewers, while “New Amsterdam” closed things off with a 0.8 and just under 5 million pairs of eyeballs.

