TV Ratings: ‘Station 19’-‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Crossover Scores Series High 7 Million Viewers

ABC scored big TV ratings numbers on Thursday night thanks to the “Station 19”-“Grey’s Anatomy” crossover.

The first part of the two-hour crossover delivered a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 and 7 million total viewers, which represents a series high for “Station 19.” Part 2 built on its lead-in’s rating, scoring a 1.4 and 6.6 million total viewers, a season 16 high for the Ellen Pompeo-led series. Krista Vernoff, who runs both shows, broke down how she and the writers managed to pull off the crossover with Variety.

“A Million Little Things” capped off the night for ABC with a 0.8 and 4.2 million viewers, meaning the network finished comfortably above its rivals with a 1.1 average rating and just under 6 million averaged viewers.

Fox came second, with the series premiere of “Outmatched” scoring a 0.7 rating and 3.2 million total viewers, which is about on par with most other scripted debuts this season. “Last Man Standing” led the network with a 0.8 and 4.4 million total viewers, with freshman drama “Deputy” scoring a 0.5 and 3.2 million pairs of eyeballs. That represents a small tick down for the Stephen Dorff series, which scored a 0.6 and 3.7 million viewers last episode.

Almost all of NBC’s Thursday night lineup was up a fraction week-to-week, with “Superstore” coming in at a 0.7 and 2.7 million total viewers, followed by “The Good Place” with a 0.6 and 2.1 million. “Will & Grace” rallied from a 0.4 and 2.1 million viewers last time around to a 0.5 and 2.3 million viewers for this episode, while “Perfect Harmony” remained even at a 0.3 and 1.4 million. A “Law & Order: SVU” replay capped off the night with a 0.4 and 2.4 million viewers.

CBS aired only replays other than Gayle King’s Grammy Special in the 10 p.m. slot which scored a 0.3 rating and 2.6 million viewers. Reruns of “Young Sheldon,” “The Unicorn,” “Young Sheldon” again, and “Mom” came in at a 0.7, a 0.4, a 0.5 and a 0.5 respectively.

Over on the CW, “Supernatural” was down a little on last week, posting a 0.2 and just over 1 million total viewers. “Legacies” followed that up with a 0.2 and 720,000 total viewers, even on last episode.