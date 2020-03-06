×

TV Ratings: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Hits 5-Week High With Alex Karev Farewell

“Grey’s Anatomy” rose to its highest TV ratings in five weeks, and there are no prizes for guessing why.

After it was announced that Justin Chambers was exiting the show, last night’s episode finally gave some kind of explanation as to why his beloved Alex Karev would never be seen again after 16 seasons on the show. With the dramatic reveal came strong numbers, a 1.3 among adults 18-49 and 6.3 million viewers to be exact. That represents the show’s highest scores in both metrics since Jan. 23. Earlier on, its “Station 19” spinoff came in even on last episode at a 1.0 rating and 6.1 million viewers. “A Million Little Things” rounded off the night with a 0.6 and 3.7 million viewers for the Disney-owned network.

