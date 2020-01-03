×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: Fox’s ‘Deputy’ Makes Decent Debut

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Deputy Fox
CREDIT: Erika Doss/Fox

Deputy,’ Fox’s new cop drama, netted a decent debut Thursday night, bringing in a 0.7 rating in the key adult 18-49 demographic and 4.6 million total viewers.

For context, the network’s “Prodigal Son” notched a 0.96 and 4 million viewers when it debuted in the fall, and CBS’ ‘Carol’s Second Act” and “Bob Hearts Abishola” scored around 6 million viewers apiece.

Deputy,’ whose numbers were a 17% increase from last season’s time period debut of “Orville” in the 18-49 demo, had a lead-in from the Season 8 premiere of “Last Man Standing,” which scored a 0.9 and 5.2 million viewers. That brought Fox’s average to 0.8 in the 18-49 demo and 4.92 million average viewers.

ABC’s “What Is Jeopardy?” special scored a 0.9 and 7.8 million viewers, followed by the finale of “The Great American Baking Show” with a 0.6 and 3.6 million viewers. ABC averaged and 0.7 and 4.97 million.

On CBS, repeats of “Young Sheldon” and “Mom” each pulled in a 0.5, and 4.6 million and 4.2 million viewers respectively. Meanwhile, on NBC, “Superstore” repeats notched a 0.4 and 0.3. The special that followed, “Paley Center Salutes Law & Order: SVU,” brought in a 0.3 and 1.7 million.

Over on The CW, repeats of “Supernatural” and “Legacies” each did a 0.1 and 629,000 and 477,000 viewers, respectively.

More TV

  • Deputy Fox

    TV Ratings: Fox's 'Deputy' Makes Decent Debut

    ‘Deputy,’ Fox’s new cop drama, netted a decent debut Thursday night, bringing in a 0.7 rating in the key adult 18-49 demographic and 4.6 million total viewers. For context, the network’s “Prodigal Son” notched a 0.96 and 4 million viewers when it debuted in the fall, and CBS’ ‘Carol’s Second Act” and “Bob Hearts Abishola” [...]

  • Killing Eve Sandra Oh Jodie Comer

    'Killing Eve' Renewed for Season 4, No Showrunner Set

    ‘Killing Eve,’ starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, has been picked up for Season 4 by BBC America ahead of its Season 3 premiere. “How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve? It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on U.S. television for six years,” [...]

  • Elite Season 2

    Intl. TV Newswire: Netflix Rankings Abroad, BBC’s ‘Gavin and Stacey,’ Latest VIS, HBO Latin America Titles

    In this week’s International TV Newswire, Variety looks at what Netflix overseas rankings say about its business model, a BBC iPlayer smash hit, Viacom’s latest production as it swells Spanish-language scripted titles at Miami-based Viacom Intl. Studios, a Netflix Egyptian puppet show, and HBO Latin America’ first fantasy suspense series in Brazil: Netflix: Rankings Suggest [...]

  • iQIYI headquarters building in Beijing

    China's iQIYI Hires Kelvin Yau as First Thailand GM

    Chinese streaming giant iQIYI has appointed Kelvin Yau as the new vice president of international business department and general manager of iQIYI Thailand. Yau will oversee the company’s strategic growth, operations and overall development in Thailand, and begin in early 2020.  Yau comes to iQIYI from BBC Studios, where he was since 2015 the senior [...]

  • TV News Outlets Shift Schedules to

    TV News Outlets Shift Schedules to Cover U.S. Attack on Iran Official

    U.S. news outlets scrambled to cover the nation’s attack on a top Iran military official by shaking up normal programming schedules, even as they had to work around the holiday vacation schedules of some of their best known correspondents. MSNBC brought Rachel Maddow back to its schedule at midnight eastern on Friday, assigning her an [...]

  • Jill Soloway

    DGA Awards Accidentally Omit 'Transparent' Creator Jill Soloway From Ballot

    The Directors Guild of America is scrambling to correct an accidental omission of “Transparent” creator Jill Soloway from the org’s awards ballot. In an email sent this week to DGA members (and in a note that also appears on its website), the org said Soloway was “inadvertently omitted from the comedy series ballot” for “Transparent [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad