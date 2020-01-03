TV Ratings: Fox’s ‘Deputy’ Makes Decent Debut

‘Deputy,’ Fox’s new cop drama, netted a decent debut Thursday night, bringing in a 0.7 rating in the key adult 18-49 demographic and 4.6 million total viewers.

For context, the network’s “Prodigal Son” notched a 0.96 and 4 million viewers when it debuted in the fall, and CBS’ ‘Carol’s Second Act” and “Bob Hearts Abishola” scored around 6 million viewers apiece.

‘Deputy,’ whose numbers were a 17% increase from last season’s time period debut of “Orville” in the 18-49 demo, had a lead-in from the Season 8 premiere of “Last Man Standing,” which scored a 0.9 and 5.2 million viewers. That brought Fox’s average to 0.8 in the 18-49 demo and 4.92 million average viewers.

ABC’s “What Is Jeopardy?” special scored a 0.9 and 7.8 million viewers, followed by the finale of “The Great American Baking Show” with a 0.6 and 3.6 million viewers. ABC averaged and 0.7 and 4.97 million.

On CBS, repeats of “Young Sheldon” and “Mom” each pulled in a 0.5, and 4.6 million and 4.2 million viewers respectively. Meanwhile, on NBC, “Superstore” repeats notched a 0.4 and 0.3. The special that followed, “Paley Center Salutes Law & Order: SVU,” brought in a 0.3 and 1.7 million.

Over on The CW, repeats of “Supernatural” and “Legacies” each did a 0.1 and 629,000 and 477,000 viewers, respectively.