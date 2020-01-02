×

TV Ratings: 'Flirty Dancing' Stumbles on New Year's Day Dance

Elaine Low

Flirty Dancing
Following a decent ratings debut on Sunday night, Fox’s ‘Flirty Dancing’ stumbled in the ratings on a New Year’s Day that was mostly filled with reruns.

The Jenna Dewan-hosted series, which combines dancing and dating, pulled in a 0.4 and 1.8 million viewers on its regular Wednesday time slot, down from a 1.0 in the key 18-49 demographic and 3.5 million total viewers on its premiere date, which was notably boosted by a NFL lead-in. Fox’s “Almost Family” notched a 0.3 and 1.1 million right behind the competitive dancing-dating show.

It was NBC that led the evening with a string of repeat crossover episodes of “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” and “Chicago PD,” giving the network an average of 0.4 and 4.1 million viewers.

On ABC, which tied with NBC with a 0.4 in the key 18-49 demo overall, a repeat of “The Goldbergs” scored a 0.6 and nearly 3 million viewers, and was trailed by repeats of “Schooled,” “Modern Family,” “Single Parents,” and “Stumptown.” The network averaged 1.9 million viewers.

CBS’ three back-to-back repeats of “Evil” averaged a 0.3 and about 1.95 million viewers, while The CW’s “Riverdale” and “Nancy Drew” repeats brought in a 0.1 and 495,000 viewers apiece.

