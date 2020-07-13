TV Ratings: ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Drops to Season Low, Still Leads ABC to Easy Win

“Celebrity Family Feud” lost a little ground on the previous episode, but still managed to lead ABC to a comfortable win on a quiet Sunday night.

The Steve Harvey-hosted game show topped the night with a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49, which represents a season low and a 13% drop from the previous edition. Around 5.1 million viewers tuned in to “Family Feud” last night, which is also a season low. Later on, “Press Your Luck” came in even on the last episode, which aired June 28, with a 0.6 rating and 3.7 million viewers. “Match Game” rounded off the night with a 0.5 rating and 3.3 million viewers, roughly the same tally as the episode from two weeks ago.

Over on NBC, “Cannonball” premiered in its new regular time slot 8 p.m., scoring a 0.4 rating and 1.9 million viewers in the process. That represents a much smaller splash than that made by the preview of the Mike “The Miz” Mizanin-hosted series, which scored a 0.6 rating and 2.7 million viewers two weeks ago. Replays of “Titan Games” and “America’s Got Talent” followed it up with a 0.3 rating. The former drew 1.4 million viewers, the latter 2.1 million.

“60 Minutes” scored the biggest numbers for CBS, delivering a 0.5 rating and just under 7 million total viewers. A “Tough As Nails” replay followed with a 0.3 rating and a touch under 2 million viewers. An “NCIS: New Orleans” replay rounded off the night at a 0.2 and 2.1 million viewers.

Fox once again aired reruns of its Animation Domination Sunday lineup, with “The Simpsons,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “Family Guy” all scoring a 0.3 rating and around 800,000 viewers each. A “Bless The Harts” replay scored lowest with a 0.2 and 648,000 pairs of eyeballs.

A “Stargirl” failed to register even a 0.1 ratings point for the CW and drew only 341,000 viewers, while a “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” rerun fared a little better with a 0.1 rating and 470,000 viewers.