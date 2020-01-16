TV Ratings: ‘Chicago’ Dramas Dominate Wednesday Night

NBC’s trifecta of “Chicago” dramas dominated the Wednesday night TV ratings in the absence of “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time.”

“Chicago Med” and “Fire” both ticked up from a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49, to a 1.2 rating this time around. The former drew 8.4 million total viewers, up almost 1 million from last week, while the latter drew 8.1 million pairs of eyeballs. “Chicago P.D.” was also up on last week at a 1.1 rating, but dropped a little in total viewership to 6.8 million.

CBS came second overall on the night behind NBC. “Undercover Boss” was even on last episode at a 0.7 rating and 4.4 million viewers, followed by “Criminal Minds” which was also steady at a 0.7 and 4.6 million viewers. In the 10 p.m. slot, “S.W.A.T.” scored a 0.6 rating and 3.6 million viewers, down from 4.8 million last week.

Over on ABC, “The Goldbergs” and “Schooled” returned even from their winter breaks. The former scored a 0.7 rating and 3.6 million viewers, while the latter posted a 0.6 and 2.8 million viewers. Without “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” to boost them, both “Modern Family” and “Single Parents” dropped off week-to-week. “Modern Family” dipped from a 1.5 to a 0.9, and “Single Parents” fell from a 0.9 to a 0.6. Meanwhile “Stumptown” slumped to a series low to date with a 0.4 and 2.5 million viewers.

On Fox, “Flirty Dancing” shimmied its way to a 0.4 rating and 1.5 million viewers, up from a 0.3 and 1.4 million viewers last time around. “Almost Family” continued its steady run of 0.3’s and garnered just over 1 million total viewers.

Finally on the CW, the network’s “Dog Honors” drew a 0.1 rating, followed by an episode of “Nancy Drew” which also scored a 0.1 and around 700,000 total viewers.