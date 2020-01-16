×

TV Ratings: 'Chicago' Dramas Dominate Wednesday Night

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

CHICAGO MED -- "The Ground Shifts Beneath Us" Episode 511 -- Pictured: Torrey DeVitto as Natalie Manning -- (Photo by: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)
CREDIT: NBC

NBC’s trifecta of “Chicago” dramas dominated the Wednesday night TV ratings in the absence of “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time.”

Chicago Med” and “Fire” both ticked up from a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49, to a 1.2 rating this time around. The former drew 8.4 million total viewers, up almost 1 million from last week, while the latter drew 8.1 million pairs of eyeballs. “Chicago P.D.” was also up on last week at a 1.1 rating, but dropped a little in total viewership to 6.8 million.

CBS came second overall on the night behind NBC. “Undercover Boss” was even on last episode at a 0.7 rating and 4.4 million viewers, followed by “Criminal Minds” which was also steady at a 0.7 and 4.6 million viewers. In the 10 p.m. slot, “S.W.A.T.” scored a 0.6 rating and 3.6 million viewers, down from 4.8 million last week.

Over on ABC, “The Goldbergs” and “Schooled” returned even from their winter breaks. The former scored a 0.7 rating and 3.6 million viewers, while the latter posted a 0.6 and 2.8 million viewers. Without “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” to boost them, both “Modern Family” and “Single Parents” dropped off week-to-week. “Modern Family” dipped from a 1.5 to a 0.9, and “Single Parents” fell from a 0.9 to a 0.6. Meanwhile “Stumptown” slumped to a series low to date with a 0.4 and 2.5 million viewers.

On Fox, “Flirty Dancing” shimmied its way to a 0.4 rating and 1.5 million viewers, up from a 0.3 and 1.4 million viewers last time around. “Almost Family” continued its steady run of 0.3’s and garnered just over 1 million total viewers.

Finally on the CW, the network’s “Dog Honors” drew a 0.1 rating, followed by an episode of “Nancy Drew” which also scored a 0.1 and around 700,000 total viewers.

