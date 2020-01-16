TV Ratings: ‘Chicago’ Dramas Dominate Wednesday Night

NBC’s trifecta of “Chicago” dramas dominated the Wednesday night TV ratings in the absence of “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time.”

“Chicago Med” and “Fire” both ticked up from a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49, to a 1.2 rating this time around. The former drew 8.4 million total viewers, up almost 1 million from last week, while the latter drew 8.1 million pairs of eyeballs. “Chicago P.D.” was also up on last week at a 1.1 rating, but dropped a little in total viewership to 6.8 million.

CBS came second overall on the night behind NBC. “Undercover Boss” was even on last episode at a 0.7 rating and 4.4 million viewers, followed by “Criminal Minds” which was also steady at a 0.7 and 4.6 million viewers. In the 10 p.m. slot, “S.W.A.T.” scored a 0.6 rating and 3.6 million viewers, down from 4.8 million last week.

More to come…