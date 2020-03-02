×

TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ Dips, Still Wins Sunday

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
AMERICAN IDOL - "303 (Auditions)" - "American Idol" continues the search to find its next star in Savannah, Georgia; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Los Angeles, California; and Sunriver, Oregon, on an all-new episode SUNDAY, MARCH 1 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless)ANDREW ZENDEJAS
CREDIT: ABC

American Idol” drew a smaller audience than in previous episodes on Sunday night, however, the ABC talent show still easily came out on top of the TV ratings charts.

“Idol” scored a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 7 million total viewers, down around 7% in both metrics on last week. Its perhaps no surprise that “The Rookie” also ticked down given its weaker lead-in. After season high numbers last time around, the Nathan Fillion show posted a 0.7 and 4.5 million viewers this time around. An “America’s Funniest Home Videos” replay kicked off the night for ABC with a 0.8 and 5.1 million viewers.

CBS came second on the night, with “60 Minutes” leading the way at a 0.9 rating and 9.2 million viewers, the largest audience of the night and the show’s biggest viewership tally since mid-January. “God Friended Me” came in even week-to-week at a 0.6 and almost exactly 6 million viewers. “NCIS: Los Angeles” ticked up to a 0.7 and 6.5 million viewers, an eight-week high. “NCIS: New Orleans” didn’t fare quite as well, dipping to a 0.5 and 5.6 million pairs of eyeballs.

Over on NBC, the new season of “Little Big Shots” with Melissa McCarthy at the helm settled in to its regular time slot to unspectacular numbers. The show garnered a 0.5 rating and 3.4 million viewers, down around 30% from last week’s premiere. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” followed it up with a 0.4 and 2.1 million viewers. A “Good Girls” episode came in at a 0.4 and 1.8 million.

Starting at 8 p.m., Fox’s Animation Domination lineup averaged around a 0.5 rating, with “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers” both coming in at a 0.6. “Family Guy” scored a 0.5, while “Duncanville” posted a 0.4.

The CW aired two replays of “Batwoman” and “Supergirl,” both of which came in at a 0.1 rating.

More TV

  • BREEDERS "No Sleep" Episode 1 (Airs

    'Breeders' Team on How Parenting May Teach You You're Not A Nice Person

    Series such as “Workin’ Moms,” “SMILF” or “The Let Down” have used some of the crasser emotions and situations that come with raising tiny humans for comedic effect, yet they’re largely told through the maternal lens. But “Breeders” could be the first of the new class to put parenting itself on equal footing by delving [...]

  • Adam Bold13th Annual Go Gala, Arrivals,

    Abrams Artists Agency Rebrands as A3 Artists Agency

    Abrams Artists Agency, a prominent talent and literary agency, has officially rebranded as A3 Artists Agency. The name change, announced over the weekend at the company’s annual retreat, comes 18 months after Robert Attermann, Brian Cho, and Adam Bold acquired the agency, “When we purchased the agency in 2018, we set out to be the premium brand [...]

  • AMERICAN IDOL - "303 (Auditions)" -

    TV Ratings: 'American Idol' Dips, Still Wins Sunday

    “American Idol” drew a smaller audience than in previous episodes on Sunday night, however, the ABC talent show still easily came out on top of the TV ratings charts. “Idol” scored a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 7 million total viewers, down around 7% in both metrics on last week. Its perhaps no surprise [...]

  • Emily Alyn Lind'Doctor Sleep' film premiere,

    ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot at HBO Max Casts Emily Alyn Lind

    HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” sequel series has found one of its leads. Emily Alyn Lind, whose recent credits include the Blumhouse-Facebook Watch series “Sacred Lies,” has joined the cast in a leading role. The new show, which was ordered straight to series in July 2019, is set eight years after the original’s finale and will [...]

  • Cineflix Rights Hires Miramax's James Durie

    Cineflix Rights Hires Miramax's James Durie as Head of Scripted

    Cineflix Media has appointed James Durie to the newly created role of head of scripted at its distribution arm, Cineflix Rights. Durie will be responsible for leading the distributor’s global strategy for sales, pre-sales, acquisitions, and co-productions of scripted content. Based in London, he will report to Peter Emerson, president of Cineflix Media. Durie joins [...]

  • Showtime Taps Puja Vohra and Garrett

    Showtime Taps Puja Vohra and Garrett Wagner for Key Marketing Roles

    Showtime has made two key appointments in its marketing department. The network has hired Puja Vohra as its new executive vice president of marketing and strategy, while Garrett Wagner, who started his career at Showtime, is returning in the position of executive creative director. In her new role, Vohra will oversee the company’s focus on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad