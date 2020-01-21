TV Ratings: ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Starts Strong Behind NFC Championship Game

“9-1-1 Lone Star” got off to a flaming start for Fox in the TV ratings behind the NFC Championship game.

The Rob Lowe-fronted series premiere to a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49 and 11.5 million viewers in the time zone-adjusted ratings, which represents easily the best scripted debut of the 2019-2020 season. “Lone Star” had the NFL playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers to thank for its strong debut. The NFC championship game, which provided a comfortable 37-20 win for the 49ers, drew 43.6 million viewers, down on previous years.

Over on ABC, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” led the way with a 0.5 rating and 3.9 million viewers, followed by “Kids Say the Darndest Things” with Tiffany Haddish at a 0.4 and 2.8 million viewers. An episode of “Shark Tank” scored a 0.5 and 2.7 million sets of eyeballs, followed by a rerun of the same program with a 0.4 and 2.3 million.

“Batwoman” dipped to a 0.2 rating and below 1 million total viewers for the first time in its debut season. “Supergirl” was also down on its return from winter break at a 0.2 and 830,000 total viewers.

CBS and NBC aired only reruns, other than “60 Minutes” which scored a 1.0 rating and 8.1 million viewers in the 7 p.m. slot on the Eye. Replays of “NCIS,” “FBI” and “NCIS: New Orleans” posted a 0.5, a 0.4 and a 0.4 respectively.