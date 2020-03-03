×

How TV News Will Cover Super Tuesday

Super Tuesday may stretch into early Wednesday.

The major broadcast and cable news outlets have big plans for covering a large number of primaries among 14 states, the event known as “Super Tuesday” that some anchors believe is one of the two or three most important events on the political-news calendar. “If election night, we say, is kind of our Super Bowl, this would be kind of the divisional championship,” Fox News anchor Bret Baier told Variety earlier this week.

Baier and co-anchor Martha MacCallum will lead marathon live coverage surrounding the election results from 6 p.m. to midnight on Tuesday, and Fox News will also carry live programs into the wee hours of the morning, including “Fox News @ Night” with Shannon Bream and early-morning versions of “Fox & Friends First,” anchored by Heather Childers, then Jillian Mele and Rob Schmitt.

Cable-news outlets aren’t the only ones devoting a larger set of hours to the proceedings. Primetime coverage on ABC will extend throughout primetime, led by George Stephanopoulos, David Muir and Linsey Davis. CBS News will also cover the primaries throughout primetime, led from Washington D.C. with Norah O”Donnell. Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie and Chuck Todd will lead NBC News’ coverage, which starts at 8 p.m.

MSNBC plans to kick off coverage at 6 p.m., led by Rachel Maddow, Brian Williams and Nicolle Wallace.  CNN has not announced its coverage plans publicly.

