TV News Roundup: 'Year of the Rabbit' Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Series Premiere

CREDIT: Channel 4

In today’s TV news roundup, IFC has renewed “Year of the Rabbit” and Netflix released a trailer for “Altered Carbon” Season 2.

CASTING

Nathalie Emmanuel has been cast in Quibi‘s upcoming series Die Hart with Kevin Hart and John Travolta. In it, Emmanuel plays a “tough-minded student” of Hart’s character. Hart plays a fictionalized character of himself who gets his wish of no longer wanting to be the comedic sidekick when a famous director offers him to his dream of being a leading man action star. However, Hart must first train at the world’s greatest action star school where he is pushed to his limits by the action school coach (Travolta). Production for this series is set to begin this February.

Bravo‘s “Top Chef” announced its Season 17 all-star chefs are Eric Adjepong, Karen Akunowicz, Jennifer Carroll, Stephanie Cmar, Lisa Fernandes, Kevin Gillespie, Gregory Gourdet, Melissa King, Jamie Lynch, Brian Malarkey, Nini Nguyen, Joe Sasto, Angelo Sosa, Bryan Voltaggio and Lee Anne Wong. The competition series will follow the chefs as they compete across iconic locations from The Getty Center to The Walt Disney Concert Hall as they are challenged on the biggest trends hitting the food stage in Los Angeles. Padma Lakshmi will host the season along with judges Tom Coliccchio and Gail Simmons, featuring other culinary professionals and celebrity foodies.

RENEWALS

IFC and U.K.’s Channel 4 renewed “Year of the Rabbit” for a second season only days before its series premiere. The six-episode season will continue to focus on the tough booze-hound Detective Inspector Rabbit (Matt Berry), his partner Strauss (Freddie Fox) and the country’s first female police officer Mabel (Susan Wokoma), as they fight crime in London’s east end. The season is executive produced by Ben Farrell and Ben Taylor for Objective Fiction, along with Toby Stevens for Objective Media Group Scotland. Season 1 premieres Feb. 19. at 10:30 p.m.

DATES

A&E announced “Accused: Guilty or Innocent?” will premiere April 21 at 10 p.m. The series follows people who are facing trial for serious crimes they are alleged to have committed. Each episode follows the accused person’s journey through the planning of their legal defense, the trial and the verdict. Malcolm Brinkworth and Xander Brinkwork executive produce alongside Elaine Frontian Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Brad Holcman for A&E.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released a trailer for Altered Carbon Season 2. The new season finds Takeshi Kovacs (Anthony Mackie) as the lone surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors 30 years after the epic conclusion of Season 1. After decades of trying to find his lost love, Quellcrist Falconer (Renee Elise Goldsberry), Kovacs is recruited back to his home planet of Harlan’s World with the promise to find Quell. The ensemble cast also includes Lela Loren, Simone Missick, Chris Conner, Dina Shihabi, Torben LiebrechtWill Yun Lee and James Saito. Season 2 is set to premiere Feb. 27.

 

