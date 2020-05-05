TV News Roundup: WWE Announces ‘Undertaker’ Docuseries Premiere Date

In today’s TV news roundup, WWE announced the premiere date for “Undertaker: The Last Ride,” and Fox News has partnered with Spotify to bring its podcast catalogue to the streaming platform.

DATES

WWE Network has announced that its new docuseries, “Undertaker: The Last Ride,” will premiere May 10 at 10 p.m. The series gives fans a look into the life of Mark Calaway, the man behind the Undertaker persona, as he grapples with the end of his 30-year career in wrestling. The premiere episode sees Calaway preparing for what many believed to be his final match against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 33. The following four episodes will air Sundays at 10 a.m. Watch the trailer below.

DEALS

Fox News Media has partnered with Spotify to distribute over 20 Fox News podcasts, including three new programs set to debut in May: “The Trey Gowdy Podcast,” “The Proud American Podcast Series” and “Fox Top 5.” “The Fox News Rundown Podcast: Global Pandemic,” which gives the latest updates surrounding COVID-19 every weekday night, will also be featured on Spotify’s COVID-19 podcast guide. According to Podtrac, Fox News podcasts rank among the top 20 podcast networks in the U.S., seeing a 27% increase in downloads this March.

AWARD SHOWS

The 2020 Espys will shift their focus from outstanding athletic achievements to the ways those within the sports world have given back during the COVID-19 pandemic. Airing on ESPN June 21 at 9 p.m., this year’s Espys will still give the Arthur Ashe award for courage, the Pat Tillman award for service and the Jimmy V award for perseverance, in addition to humanitarian awards like the Billie Jean King youth leadership award and the Muhammad Ali sports humanitarian award.