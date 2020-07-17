TV News Roundup: W. Kamau Bell, Jacob Kornbluth Release YouTube Series ‘Talk Boring to Me’

In today’s TV news roundup, W. Kamau Bell and Jacob Kornbluth release the animated series “Talk Boring to Me,” and Science Channel announces its programming for the Apollo 11 moon landing anniversary.

DATES

W. Kamau Bell and Jacob Kornbluth released their animated YouTube series “Talk Boring to Me” on July 17. The show, produced and narrated by Bell, examines myriad issues in the U.S. and captures Bell’s “trademark humor undercut with teachable moments.” Each of the four to five-minute episodes tackles a specific topic, including the U.S. census, food insecurity and public education, and offers a way for viewers to get involved in affecting change. “Talk Boring to Me” is a Jacob Kornbluth Production, animated by Idle Hands Productions and written by Bell and Kornbluth. The six-episode series is available now on Bell’s YouTube channel. Watch the first episode, “The Census,” below:

PROGRAMMING

Science Channel announced its space programming line-up to celebrate the anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing. The special will begin Monday, July 20 at 9 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET on Science Channel. The cable network recently covered the NASA launch of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule, the highest-rated cast in its history.

LATE NIGHT

Amy Schumer and Jaime Harrison will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” tonight with guest host Billy Eichner, while “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will feature Charlize Theron, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Little Big Town. Sen. Kamala Harris and Milky Chance & Jack Johnson will appear on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” and Jason Sudeikis and Mike O’Brien will be on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”