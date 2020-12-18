Netflix Renews ‘Virgin River’ for Season 3 (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix renewed “Virgin River” for season 3, and Fox announced the premiere date for “The Great North.”

RENEWALS

Netflix has renewed “Virgin River” for a 10-episode third season. The show follows a midwife and nurse (Alexandra Breckenridge) who relocates to a California town and becomes entrenched in the lives of the townspeople as drama unfolds. In addition to the season announcement, Netflix revealed that Breckenridge will reprise her role for another season, with other returning actors including Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Grayson Gurnsey, Lauren Hammersley, Sarah Dugdale, Jenny Cooper, Daniel Gillies, Chase Petriw and Marco Grazzini. They will also be joined by new series regular Zibby Allen and Stacey Farber, who will recur as a new character. The season premiere will be announced at a later date.

DATES

Fox announced “The Great North” will premiere on Feb. 14 at 8:30 p.m. The show was created and is run by Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, who have been serving as writers and executive producers on “Bob’s Burgers.” It follows a single father (Nick Offerman) and his children, including a daughter (Jenny Slate) who has ambitions to pursue art, rather than the picking up the family fishing trade. Other voice actors include Will Forte, Dulcé Sloan, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla, Megan Mullally and guest star Alanis Morissette. Minty Lewis writes on the series, which is also executive produced by Loren Bouchard.

PROGRAMMING

VH1 will simulcast the Season 13 premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on the CW, MTV, MTV2, PopTV and Logo on Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. This marks the first broadcast expansion for the show in its history, just in time for a new twist in the format and a new batch of contestants. This year’s contestants, Denali, Elliott with 2 Ts, Gottmik, Joey Jay, Kahmora Hall, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Olivia Lux, Rosé, Symone, Tamisha Iman, Tina Burner and Utica Queen, will engage in lip syncs for their lives on the first day of competition. VH1 will also premiere “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked,” the behind-the-scenes series about the competition, immediately after the first episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race, though it will not simulcast across the other networks.

LATE NIGHT

Guests on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” include Olivia Colman, Lucas Hedges, Barry Gibb, Jhené Aiko and Nas, while “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will feature George Clooney and Black Pumas.