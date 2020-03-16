×

TV News Roundup: ID Releases ‘Torn From The Headlines: New York Post Report’ First Look (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Klaritza's Most Recent Stories

View All
ID Discovery
CREDIT: ID Discovery

In today’s tv news roundup, Variety obtained an exclusive clip of “Torn From the Headlines: New York Post Reports” and AMC released a new promo for “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” Season 2. 

DATES

Netflix announced the premiere date of “The Midnight Gospel,” streaming April 20. The story follows Clancy, a space-caster with a malfunctioning multiverse simulator who leaves the comfort of his extra-dimensional home on the Chromatic Ribbon to interview beings living in other worlds. The show is created by Pendleton Ward and Duncan Trussell, and animated by Titmouse.

FIRST LOOK

Investigation Discovery’sTorn From the Headline: New York Post Reports” premiere episode will air on March 16, and Variety has obtained an exclusive first look at the new series. The clip takes a closer look at the disappearance of graduate student Imette St. Guillen, whose body was later found discarded on a road in East New York. The police begin their hunt for a potential serial killer and expose a cover-up “that will change New York forever.” The new series takes viewers behind the headlines into the city’s most “darkest and most inconceivable crimes of all time.” “Torn From The Headlines: New York Post Reports” is produced by New York Post Entertainment and Radley Studios.

AMC released a new promo of Season 2 “The Walking Dead: World Beyond.” The series delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety to new dangers, known and unknown, on an important quest. The show stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Crumpston, Nico Tortorella and Julia Ormond. “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” airs April 12 on AMC.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

The 2020 NFL Draft will still proceed as scheduled April 23-25, with the selection process televised but without public draft events taking place. The decision was made with guidance from such medical experts as the CDC, the NFL explained. “This decision reflects our foremost priority — the health and safety of all fans and citizens,” said Commissioner Goodell. “While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl.”

More TV

  • Brock Lesnar

    WrestleMania 36 Moves to Audience-Free Show Over Coronavirus Fears

    WWE’s flagship pay-per-view, WrestleMania, will take place without an audience this year. The pro wrestling promotion announced Monday that the upcoming WrestleMania 36 will now take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida instead of in Tampa Bay as originally planned. “In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related [...]

  • Newport Beach Film Festival

    Newport Beach Film Festival Postponed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic (EXCLUSIVE)

    The 21st Annual Newport Beach Film Festival has been postponed amid concerns about COVID-19, Variety has learned exclusively. Eugene Levy was set to receive the first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award from the festival on April 24. The festival, in partnership with Variety, was also prepping its first-ever TV Showcase during this year’s event. Originally scheduled for April [...]

  • Disney World crowd

    Disney World Criticized for Staying Open Through the Weekend

    The happiest place on earth also looked like one of the most crowded over the weekend in Florida. Disney World, which was shut down Monday due to the coronavirus outbreak, faced intense backlash online over its decision to keep the theme park until late Sunday – as photos from a Disney World fansite went viral, [...]

  • ABC News

    ABC News Says Employee Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

    An ABC News employee who works out the division’s Los Angeles bureau has tested positive for having coronavirus, the latest in a series of TV-news personnel to be stricken with the virus as it spreads across the United States. ABC News President James Goldston told employees in a memo Monday that the staffer “was part [...]

  • Kristofer Hivju

    'Game of Thrones' Star Kristofer Hivju Tests Positive for Coronavirus

    Kristofer Hivju, best known for playing the formidable, bearded Tormund on “Game of Thrones,” is the latest actor to test positive for the coronavirus. Hivju revealed the diagnosis in an Instagram post, saying that he is currently self-quarantining with his family in Norway. Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona [...]

  • Rihanna Met Gala

    Met Gala Postponed Indefinitely Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

    The Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced that the upcoming Met Gala in New York City has been postponed indefinitely. The event, an annual fundraiser for the museum’s Costume Institute, was set to take place on May 4. The theme was “About Time: Fashion and Duration.” “The Museum will remain closed through Saturday, April 4. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad