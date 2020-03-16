TV News Roundup: ID Releases ‘Torn From The Headlines: New York Post Report’ First Look (EXCLUSIVE)

In today’s tv news roundup, Variety obtained an exclusive clip of “Torn From the Headlines: New York Post Reports” and AMC released a new promo for “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” Season 2.

DATES

Netflix announced the premiere date of “The Midnight Gospel,” streaming April 20. The story follows Clancy, a space-caster with a malfunctioning multiverse simulator who leaves the comfort of his extra-dimensional home on the Chromatic Ribbon to interview beings living in other worlds. The show is created by Pendleton Ward and Duncan Trussell, and animated by Titmouse.

FIRST LOOK

Investigation Discovery’s “Torn From the Headline: New York Post Reports” premiere episode will air on March 16, and Variety has obtained an exclusive first look at the new series. The clip takes a closer look at the disappearance of graduate student Imette St. Guillen, whose body was later found discarded on a road in East New York. The police begin their hunt for a potential serial killer and expose a cover-up “that will change New York forever.” The new series takes viewers behind the headlines into the city’s most “darkest and most inconceivable crimes of all time.” “Torn From The Headlines: New York Post Reports” is produced by New York Post Entertainment and Radley Studios.

AMC released a new promo of Season 2 “The Walking Dead: World Beyond.” The series delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety to new dangers, known and unknown, on an important quest. The show stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Crumpston, Nico Tortorella and Julia Ormond. “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” airs April 12 on AMC.



ANNOUNCEMENTS

The 2020 NFL Draft will still proceed as scheduled April 23-25, with the selection process televised but without public draft events taking place. The decision was made with guidance from such medical experts as the CDC, the NFL explained. “This decision reflects our foremost priority — the health and safety of all fans and citizens,” said Commissioner Goodell. “While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl.”