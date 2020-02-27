TV News Roundup: Tony Hale to Play Twin Brothers in Hulu’s ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’

In today’s TV News Roundup, Tony Hale was cast in a dual role in Hulu’s upcoming adaptation of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” and Epix announced a slew of new series regulars for Season 2 of “Pennyworth.”

CASTING

Tony Hale has been cast in the upcoming Hulu original series “The Mysterious Benedict Society.” Based on the best-selling novel of the same name, “The Mysterious Benedict Society” tells the story of four gifted orphans who are recruited to go on a secret mission. Hale has been cast in a dual role, playing the children’s eccentric benefactor, Mr. Benedict, and his villainous twin brother, Mr. Curtain. The show comes from Sonar Entertainment and Twentieth Century Fox Television. Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin serve as showrunners.

“Pennyworth” has added a slew of new series regulars for its second season on Epix. James Purefoy will play Alfred Pennyworth’s former SAS Captain; Edward Hogg will play a killer pretending to be a civil servant; Jessye Romeo will play an idealistic art student; Ramon Tikaram will reprise his role as Inspector Aziz and Harriet Slater returns as Pennyworth’s on-and-off girlfriend. The new season of the spinoff of DC Comics’ “Batman” property has begun production and will premiere its 10-episode season in the summer. Bruno Heller, Danny Cannon and Matthew Patnick serve as executive producers.

DATES

NBC has shifted the launch of its new drama “Council of Dads” to now premiere on March 24 at 10 p.m. following the season finale of “This Is Us.” Subsequent episodes will shift to Thursdays, with the show returning on April 30 at 8 p.m. “Council of Dads” is a family drama that starts with a father of five calling upon his friends to serve as paternal figures to his children following a health scare. The show stars tars Sarah Wayne Callies, Clive Standen, Tom Everett Scott, J. August Richards, Blue Chapman, Emjay Anthony, Michele Weaver, Thalia Tran, Steven Silver and Michael O’Neill. It comes from Universal Television in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Midwest Livestock Productions. Tony Phelan and Joan Rater write and executive produce along with David Gould and Jason Wilborn. Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed also executive produce.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released a trailer for Marc Maron’s new stand-up comedy special “End Times Fun.” Maron has released two previous specials on Netflix before, with “Thinky Pain” in 2013 and “Too Real” in 2017. The new special will become available to stream on March 10.

EVENTS

ATX Television Festival has announced a collaboration with Alamo Drafthouse to expand their nationwide footprint with the new event series “TV at the Alamo Presented by ATX.” The two entertainment companies will bring screenings and panels to cities across the U.S., spotlighting content from AMC and the CW. Coming up most imminently, the partnership will screen AMC’s “Better Call Saul” in Los Angeles on March 31.