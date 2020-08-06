TV News Roundup: HBO Announces ‘The Undoing’ Premiere Date (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, HBO released the trailer and premiere date for “The Undoing,” and Netflix debuted the trailer for “Hoops.”

CASTING

Keke Palmer has been cast in Disney Plus’ animated series “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.” She will voice Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, a 14-year-old activist and an adopted daughter of mixed race parents. Other cast members currently include Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, Jo Marie Payton and Cedric the Entertainer. Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar will executive produce.

Valerie Mahaffey has joined the cast of David E. Kelley’s ABC series “Big Sky.” She will portray Helen Pergman, a meticulous mother who navigates a contentious relationship with her son Ronald (Brian Geraghty). The Emmy-winning actress has starred in “Northern Exposure,” “Dead to Me” and “Seinfeld.” Along with Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, C.J. Box and Gwyneth Horder-Payton will executive produce. The series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with A+E Studios.

DATES

HBO announced an Oct. 25 premiere for “The Undoing,” starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. The six-episode series follows Grace Fraser (Kidman), a successful therapist who discovers that her husband Jonathan (Grant) may be wrapped up in the death of another woman. She must unravel a chain of mysteries to reclaim her family’s life. The limited series, based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s novel “You Should Have Known,” is written and executive produced by David E. Kelley. Susanne Bier, Per Saari, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett, Celia Costas and Kidman also executive produce. Watch a teaser below.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has debuted a trailer for its new animated series “Hoops,” set to premiere on the streaming platform on Aug. 21. The sitcom centers around a hot-headed basketball coach, voiced by Jake Johnson, who dreams of turning around his awful team. Guest casts include Johnson’s “New Girl” co-stars Max Greenfield, Damon Wayans Jr. and Hannah Simone. “Hoops” is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and animated by Bento Box. Watch the trailer below.

LATE NIGHT

Matthew McConaughey and Jaden Smith will be tonight’s guests on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while J.B. Smoove, Dana Bash, Kaitlan Collins, Kyung Lah and Thaddeus Dixon will appear on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”