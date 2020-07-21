TV News Roundup: ‘The Good Fight’ Episodes to Air on BET

In today’s TV news roundup, BET will air six episodes of “The Good Fight,” and Netflix announced a premiere date for “Julie and the Phantoms.”

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released a trailer for Sam Jay’s comedy special, “3 In The Morning,” shot at The Masquerade in Atlanta and set to launch Aug. 4. In her first one-hour special for the streamer, the comedian jokes about traveling with her partner and experiences related to her sexuality. Watch the trailer below.

Quibi revealed a trailer for its new sci-fi series, “Don’t Look Deeper,” which premieres July 27. The show follows a high school senior named Aisha (Helena Howard) who struggles with the concept that she might not be quite human. The series, directed by Catherine Hardwicke, also stars Don Cheadle and Emily Mortimer. Hardwicke also serves as an executive producer, along with Jeffrey Lieber, Charlie McDonnell, Kathleen Grace, Laura Schwartz, Jed Weintrob and Julina Tatlock. Watch the trailer below.

DATES

Netflix announced its new musical series “Julie and the Phantoms” will premiere Sept. 10. The nine-episode season follows a high school girl named Julie (Madison Reyes) as she forms a band with three ghosts that hang around her mother’s music studio. Kenny Ortega executive produces and directs the Netflix original series. Dan Cross, Dave Hoge and George Salinas also executive produce. Get to know the cast in the clip below.

Six episodes from the third season of “The Good Fight” will air on BET as part of a special presentation from July 27-28. The presentation will begin with the third season premiere and then move chronologically through Episode 7, but skip Episode 6. The select episodes all have a heightened focus on telling Black stories. The series is executive produced by Robert and Michelle King.

DEVELOPMENT

“Band of Brothers” producer Tony To and “True Detective” director Dan Sackheim have partnered with ITV Studios America to launch their own production company Bedrock Entertainment. The company will look to develop and produce content for the global marketplace across network, cable and streaming platforms. Bedrock already has several irons in the fire, including a project based on Barry Eisler’s “John Rain” book series.

“Pose” and “Transparent” writer and star Our Lady J is developing a drama with New Regency. The project is titled “Rub & Tug,” and explores the untold true story of Dante “Tex” Gill, the infamous transgender gangster who was a major figure in the criminal underworld of ‘70s Pittsburgh. Our Lady J is writing and producing the pilot, with Dark Castle Entertainment and Material Pictures also on board as producers.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Andy Samberg, José Andrés and Perfume Genius will be appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Paris Hilton and Phoebe Robinson will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with guest host Nikki Glaser. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will feature Greta Thunberg and Keegan-Michael Key, and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will have Chris Evans, Action Bronson, Elle King and Nikki Glaspie.