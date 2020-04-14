TV News Roundup: Netflix Unveils ‘The Eddy’ Trailer (Watch)

In today’s TV News Roundup, Netflix unveiled a trailer for The Eddy,” and Starz released a trailer for its new crime drama “Hightown.”

DATES

Lifetime will air its “I Was Lorena Bobbitt” on May 25 at 8 p.m, the cabler announced. Part of the network’s “Ripped from the Headlines” series of programming, the new original movie is based on an incident in 1993 in which Lorena Bobbitt (Dani Montalvo) cut off her abusive husband’s (Luke Humphrey) penis, as well as the subsequent media blitz that engulfed Bobbitt. The TV movie comes from Cineflix Productions. Lorena Gallo, now going by her birth name, serves as executive producer, along with Andy Streitfeld, Jeff Vanderwal, Sherri Rufh and Charles Tremayne.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released a trailer for “The Eddy,” the streamer’s upcoming limited series following a struggling jazz club in modern-day Paris. The trailer offers a peek at the club’s owner Elliot Udo (André Holland) as he attempts to juggle money problems, musicians’ egos and intervening criminals. The first two episodes of the series are directed by Oscar-winner Damien Chazelle. Chazelle, Jack Thorne, Alan Poul, Patrick Spence, Katie Swinden, and Glen Ballard serve as executive producers. The series premieres on May 8. Watch the trailer below.

Starz released the official trailer for its new drama “Hightown.” The show is set on Cape Cod and follows Jackie Quiñones (Monica Raymund), a National Marine Fisheries Services agent, as she gets entangled in a murder investigation while beginning a journey to sobriety. The show is created and executive produced by Rebecca Cutter. Gary Lennon, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed from Jerry Bruckheimer TV also serve as executive producers, along with Ellen H. Schwartz. The show will premiere on May 17 at 8 p.m. Watch the trailer below.

DEVELOPMENT

Quibi is developing a 2D animated science-fiction comedy series featuring Rashida Jones and Will McCormack. The series has the working title “Filthy Animals” and follows a 12-year-old middle schooler who befriends a selfish and suave cat. The series comes from Stoopid Buddy Stoodios. It is created by Nikolai Haas, Simon Haas and Johnny Smith. Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich, Eric Towner, Chris Waters, McCormack and Jones serve as executive producers.

SPECIALS

PBS will broadcast the U.S. premiere of “Andrea Bocelli: Music for Hope, A Great Performances Special” nationwide tonight, but in the New York metro area, the concert also airs on April 16 at 8:30 p.m. The special features Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli’s solo performance alongside cathedral organist Emanuele Vianelli at the historic Duomo in Milan, Italy.

“Vice News Tonight” will air a special report featuring exclusive footage of Italy’s fight against the coronavirus tonight at 11 p.m. on Vice TV. It will be the first U.S. news show to embed inside an Italian hospital as the country fights to flatten the curve. Isobel Young will report from the Lombardy region of Italy. The half-hour special includes footage of ambulance ride-alongs, patient care at the Papa Giovanni Hospital, first-hand accounts from doctors handling the situation and an exclusive interview with Attilio Fontana, the governor of Lombardy. Watch a preview below.

Disney Channel‘s YouTube is now offering 24/7 streaming of the network’s popular shows, along with interactive media such as learn to draw videos, dance tutorial and sing-alongs, through April 16. The stream is made to help instill positivity and provide activities to children as shelter-in-place orders continue. Additionally, the web channel will stream favorite Disney Channel music videos from a variety of hit shows, specials and original movies from April 17 to May 4.

FESTIVALS

KCET has announced that this year’s Fine Cut Festival of Films is now accepting submissions. Filmmakers currently enrolled in Southern California film schools may submit a short to be evaluated by an industry panel. A winner will be announced later this summer and will receive the opportunity to attend the 2021 Cannes Film Festival as well as have their short be broadcast on KCET this fall. The deadline to enter is June 5. Further details can be found on the website for submissions.