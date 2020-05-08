TV News Roundup: The CW Releases ‘The 100’ Final Season Trailer (Watch)

In today’s TV News Roundup, The CW released the trailer for the final season of “The 100” and Netflix announced the premiere date of its upcoming series “The Baby-Sitters Club.”

DATES

Netflix has announced that its upcoming television series “The Baby-Sitters Club” will debut on the streamer on July 3. Adapted from Ann M. Martin‘s book series of the same name, the series follows the friendship and adventures of a group of middle-schoolers that start a babysitting business. The show is executive produced by Rachel Shukert, Lucia Aniello, Lucy Kitada, Michael De Luca, Frank Smith and Naia Cucukov. See a new teaser for the show below.

HBO has announced that Michaela Coel‘s new half-hour series “I May Destroy You” will premiere on June 7 at 10:30 p.m. Coel writes and stars in this series about sexual consent in contemporary life. The series will also be available to watch on HBO Now, HBO Go, HBO On Demand and affiliate portals. “I May Destroy You” comes from Various Artists Ltd and FALKNA Productions. Coel, Phil Clarke and Roberto Troni serve as executive producers.

FIRST LOOKS

The CW has released a trailer for the seventh and final season of “The 100.” The footage offers a glimpse at how those surviving in the sky and on the ground in a post-apocalyptic world will finish their stories. The drama comes from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios. The season will premiere on May 20 at 8 p.m.See the trailer below.

SPECIALS

ABC has announced “AFV@Home,” a special hour-long episode of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” celebrating the spirit of humor through videos made by families under social distancing and shelter-in-place regulations. It will air on May 17 at 7 p.m. Alfonso Ribeiro will host from his home. The special will be followed by the season finale of “American Idol” at 8:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” will resume the remainder of Season 30 the following week at 7:00 p.m. “AFV@Home” is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona, Michele Nasraway and Rob Katz serve as executive producers. Ribeiro and Tomika Palmer-Ciaccio are co-executive producers.