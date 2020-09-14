TV News Roundup: Showtime Releases ‘The Comedy Store’ Trailer (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, Showtime released a trailer for its docuseries, “The Comedy Store,” and “Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team” has been renewed for the show’s 15th season on CMT.

RENEWALS

The CMT series “Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team” has been renewed for a 15th season and is scheduled to premiere sometime this fall. The season will follow potential members of the cheer team as they engage in rigorous activities at the training camp. This year’s hopefuls auditioned virtually, with the selected cast brought into a “bubble” to live and train in together during filming. The series is executive produced by Stephen Kroopnick, Stu Schreiberg, Charlotte Jones Anderson, Eugene Pack, Kelli McGonagill Finglass and Peter Zasuly.

FIRST LOOKS

Showtime released the trailer for its docuseries “The Comedy Store,” which documents the titular Los Angeles club’s evolution and premieres on Oct. 4 at 10 p.m. The series will include never-before-seen footage and interviews with past performers, including Richard Pryor, David Letterman, Jay Leno and Chris Rock. It will also delve into the club’s history and the role of Mitzi Shore in developing the L.A. comedy scene. “The Comedy Store” is directed and executive produced by Mike Binder, who has performed at the location in the past. Mike Tollin, Jon Weinbach, Peter Shore and Paul Young also serve as executive producers. Watch the trailer below.

HBO shared the official trailer for “Siempre, Luis,” a documentary about Luis A. Miranda Jr. that is set for an Oct. 6 debut. The activist, who is also the father of “Hamilton“‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda, helped with relief efforts following Hurricanes Irma and Maria and raised funds to help his birthplace of Puerto Rico after its devastation. He also works in New York City politics to help emphasize the importance of connecting to the Latinx community. The documentary is directed by John James and executive produced by Michael Stolper, Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller. Watch the trailer below.

PROGRAMMING

ION Television announced that it will bring four new holiday-themed movies to its festive lineup this year: “A Royal Christmas Engagement,” “Christmas Together,” “Beaus of Holly” and “The Christmas Sitters.” The network will begin airing holiday content on Nov. 29, with the new films first airing on the weekends. “A Royal Christmas Engagement” is about a woman who works for an ad agency and is paired up with a European consultant that turns out to be a prince in disguise. “Christmas Together” centers around a painter named Ava who rents the guest house of a widower named Mason for Christmas. A woman proposes to her boyfriend in “Beaus of Holly,” only for him to decide he needs to work things out with an old ex. And in “The Christmas Sitters,” two parents accidentally book different babysitters for their children.

The Paley Center for Media announced that “A Tribute to Hispanic Achievements in Television,” a month-long celebration of hispanic heritage month, will launch Sept. 15. The content will spotlight influential members of the Hispanic community in order to further public knowledge on Hispanic impact on American culture. The Paley Center website will also upload video testimonials, trivia games, conversations, educational classes and family programs centered around facets of the television world, with everything available in both English and Spanish.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

“Chicago Tonight” correspondent Carol Marin announced she will be leaving the WTTW Channel 11 show as well as WMAQ Channel 5 following the Nov. 3 election. She was named the political editor for Channel 5 in 2006. Years prior to joining the station, she was also employed by CBS News, where she contributed to “60 Minutes.” Until 2015, She had also written columns for the Chicago Sun-Times. She’s known for quitting an anchor job at WMAQ in 1997 to protest the channel’s hiring of Jerry Springer as a commentator, but she later rejoined the station. Chicago media journalist Robert Feder first reported the news.

PARTNERSHIPS

The Paley Center for Media and Verizon have struck a partnership giving Verizon streaming rights to Paley Center content and events, while also making the company an official sponsor of Paley Center programs. Some of the programs included in the sponsorship are “A Tribute to Hispanic Achievements in Television,” the Paley International Council Summit and various television festivals. Verizon Media’s brands include Yahoo Finance, Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Entertainment and Yahoo Life.

PODCASTS

Showtime‘s weekly video podcast “All the Smoke” is scheduled to return Sept. 17 and continue throughout 2021. The show is hosted by former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. After the first catch-up episode, further episodes will include conversations with guests like Allen Iverson, who is featured in the Sept. 24 podcast. Showtime also plans to air compilation episodes of “All the Smoke,” with each one centered on a different topic or theme. The eight episodes will air weekly.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Jude Law, Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle and Summer Walker will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Bob Woodward and Luke Combs will take on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” “Late Night with Seth Meyers” will include Kelly Clarkson, Malcolm Jenkins, Michael Schmidt and Sonny Emory, and “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” will feature Mychal Denzel Smith.