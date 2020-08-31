TV News Roundup: ‘The Bay’ Moves to Popstar TV

In today’s TV news roundup, “The Bay” will move to Popstar TV, and announced the mid-season premiere date for “The Real Bros of Simi Valley” Season 3.

DATES

The third season of “The Real Bros of Simi Valley” will resume Sept. 4 at 3 p.m. onFacebook Watch. The season picks up from Xander (Jimmy Tatro) and Molly (Colleen Donovan) planning and dreaming of their bachelor and bachelorette parties. In the upcoming episodes, Xander’s bachelor party kicks off in Cabo, while the girls run into trouble on their way to Vegas. Watch a trailer below.

PROGRAMMING

“The Bay” will move to flagship network Popstar! TV and release six new episodes on Sept. 1. For the next three weeks, new episodes will premiere every Tuesday at 3 p.m., leading up to a two-part 10-year anniversary special on Sept. 15. In that special, Kristos Andrews, Mary Beth Evans and Jade Harlow will relive the Emmy-winning series’ classic moments. The upcoming episodes will also be available on Amazon Prime Video at a later date.

DEVELOPMENT

Syfy’s TZGZ ordered animated series “The Summoner” from Stoopid Buddy Stoodios and The New Yorker cartoonist, Charlie Hankin. Based on the short film from Hankin, the three-minute episodes follow Rory, a young man living on his own for the first time. He must navigate his relationship with his roommate, the Summoner, an alien with the power to summon any object to his location. Along with Hankin, the series is executive produced by Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich, Eric Towner and Chris Waters.