TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases ‘Teenage Bounty Hunters’ Trailer (Watch)

HBO announced that docuseries “The Vow” will be available on HBO and HBO Max starting Aug. 23. “The Vow” documents events within NXIVM, an organization rife with charges against it, including sex trafficking. Founder Keith Raniere is currently awaiting his sentence after being convicted on the aforementioned sex trafficking charges. The series will touch on members’ stories of abuse and perceived transformations during their time in the group, giving a voice to those behind the news coverage. The series is executive produced by Lisa Heller and Nancy Abraham, and the directors are Karim Amer and Jehane Noujaim. Watch the trailer below.

FX announced docuseries “A Wilderness of Error” will premiere with the first three episodes on Sept. 25. The final two episodes will be released the following week, and each will be available on FX on Hulu the day after their respective premieres. The docuseries explores the evidence and information behind the story of Jeffrey MacDonald, a man sent to prison for the deaths of his family, as it attempts to answer the question of his guilt or innocence. The show, based on Errol Morris’ book, is directed by Marc Smerling, who also executive produces alongside Jason Blum, Marci Wiseman, Rachael Horovitz, Jeremy Gold, Michael Jackson, Dawn Olmstead, Mary Lisio and Jessica Grimshaw. Watch the trailer below.

Netflix released a trailer for new comedy “Teenage Bounty Hunters,” set to stream Aug. 14. The show follows sisters Blair (Anjelica Bette Fellini) and Sterling Wesley (Maddie Phillips), two high school girls who double as bounty hunters when not busy navigating school or their love lives. They pair up with a more experienced bounty hunter, Bowser Jenkins (Kadeem Hardison), to learn the ropes of their new job. The show’s creator and writer Kathleen Jordan also serves as executive producer alongside Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, Robert Sudduth, and Blake McCormick. Jesse Peretz executive produced the first episode. Watch the trailer below.

HBO Max and CNN Films released a trailer for “On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries,” which premieres Aug. 6. It follows an all-female group of CNN political reporters as they traverse the country, embedded in campaigns, to cover the 2020 presidential trail. Footage covers everything from the Iowa caucuses to events taking place in the pandemic era, all adding up to one of the most unprecedented elections in recent history. The documentary is executive produced by Katie Hinman, Toby Oppenheimer, Amy Entelis and Courtney Sexton. Watch the trailer below.

Cinemax unveiled a trailer for the upcoming second season of “Warrior” and announced plans for an October release. The crime drama is about a martial artist named Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) who works for the Hop Wei, an organized crime family, or Tong, in Chinatown. In Season 2, the Tongs fight for control and against anti-Chinese sentiment. The second season also stars Kieran Bew, Celine Buckens, Olivia Cheng, Dianne Doan, Dean Jagger, Langley Kirkwood, Hoon Lee, Christian McKay, Joe Taslim, Jason Tobin, Joanna Vanderham, Tom Weston-Jones, Perry Yung, Dustin Nguyen, Chen Tang, Miranda Raison and Maria Elena Laas. The show’s executive producers are Jonathan Tropper, Justin Lin, Andrew Schneider, Shannon Lee, Brad Kane and Richard Sharkey, and it is co-executive produced by Kenneth Lin, Evan Endicott and Josh Stoddard. Watch the trailer below.

