TV News Roundup: Tan France, Jameela Jamil Among OZY Fest Headliners

In today’s TV news roundup, OZY Media announced Tan France, Jameela Jamil and others as headliners of OZY Fest, and Netflix dropped the official trailer of “On My Block” Season 3.

DATES

Disney Channel‘s second season of “Just Roll With It” will premiere on Sunday, March 15 at 8:45 p.m. The sitcom follows the Bennett-Blatt family as they navigate everyday family life and adolescence. The series stars Tobie Windham, Suzi Barrett, Ramon Reed and Kaylin Hayman, as well as J.C. Currais, who is now a regular cast member. “Just Roll With It” is executive produced by co-creators Adam Small and Trevor Moore, with a production crew led by co-exec producer Skot Bright.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released the trailer of Season 3 of On My Block.” The eight-episode coming-of-age comedy follows four street-savvy friends as they navigate their way through the “triumph, pain and the newness” of high school in a rough inner city. The show is executive produced and created by Eddie Gonzalez, Jeremy Haft, and Lauren Lungerich; Lungerich also serves as a showrunner. Season 3 will premiere on March 11.

BBC America and AMC released a third teaser for “Killing Eve” Season 3. The new teaser, titled “Hallelujah” shows Villanelle (Jodie Comer) pressing a blade to her lips as quick flashes appear of her and Eve (Sandra Oh) in matching red gowns. The upcoming season finds Eve alive and well in Rome after being shot by Villanelle in the Season 2 finale. Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Jeff Melvoin, Suzanne Heathcote and Oh serve as executive producers. The third season will premiere April 26 at 10 p.m.

GREENLIGHTS

Quibi has greenlit “Q Talks,” a new comedy series hosted by James Veitch. The show features individual episodes with Regina Hall, Lisa Kudrow, Niecy Nash, Jimmy O. Yang and Kristen Schaal as they give expert talks on “topics they’ve never heard before, from a script they’ve never seen before, presented to them via a rigged teleprompter,” according to Quibi. The stars must make it to the end of their talk while doing and saying anything the teleprompter tells them.

EVENTS

“Queer Eye’s” Tan France and Karamo Brown, actress Jameela Jamil and musician Miguel are among the headliners at OZY Fest on July 25, OZY Media announced. The festival is returning for a one-day event that will take place on the Great Lawn in Central Park, New York City, bringing culture to life through music, comedy, conversation and food with over 50 performers and speakers on four stages. Other headliners confirmed for the event include comedians Dulce Sloan and Tig Notaro, politicians Andrew Yang, Dan Crenshaw, Julian Castro and John Kasich, chef Marcus Samuelsson, activist Gloria Steinman, author Chelsea Clinton and sports stars Baker Mayfield, Amy Purdy and Alex Rodriguez.

 

