TV News Roundup: Quibi's 'Swimming with Sharks' Casts Kiernan Shipka and Diane Kruger

In today’s TV news roundup, Kiernan Shipka and Diane Kruger were cast in Quibi’s upcoming comedy series “Swimming with Sharks” and a “Neopets” animated series has been put into development.

Kiernan Shipka (“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”) and Diane Kruger (“In the Fade”) will star in Quibi’s upcoming series, “Swimming with Sharks. The series is a contemporary update of George Huang’s original 1994 comedy about the Hollywood studio system. Kruger will play Joyce, a female studio head, while Shipka will play Joyce’s assistant. “Swimming with Sharks” comes from Lionsgate.

An animated television series adapted from the virtual pets brand “Neopets” is now in development. The show comes from Beach House Pictures, a Blue Ant Studios company, and JumpStart Games, Inc., a NetDragon company. Beach House Pictures is developing new characters and stories to expand upon the world already established by the Neopets brand across other platforms. Beach House Pictures and Blue Ant Studios will be looking for co-production and platform partners over the coming months.

Masami Yamamoto has been named president of business operators at NBC Entertainment. The new role involves overseeing negotiations for both scripted and unscripted programming across NBC Entertainment. Before this promotion, Yamamoto had been serving as executive vice president of business affairs for scripted programming for NBC Entertainment and Universal Television. She began her career at NBC in 2000 in legal affairs before moving to business affairs in 2001.

Jenna Gibson has been promoted to managing editorial producer for CBS News. The new role includes additional editorial responsibilities and coordinating with political contributors. Gibson had previously been serving as a senior editorial producer, overseeing political bookings for “CBS This Morning,” the “CBS Evening News” and CBS News coverage of special events. She has been with CBS News since 2012. She previously spent 6 years at Fox News.

