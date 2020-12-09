The CW Unveils Tyler Hoechlin’s ‘Superman & Lois’ Costume (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, The CW shared first look images of Tyler Hoechlin in his Superman costume for “Superman & Lois,” and Netflix and Headspace announced three upcoming projects on meditation and sleep.

CASTING

Showtime announced that Rosie O’Donnell, Donald Faison and Griffin Dunne will guest star on episodes of “The L Word: Generation Q” for its upcoming Season 2. The series centers around a group of friends in Los Angeles who deal with their adult lives and all the complications that come along with them. O’Donnell will join in the role of a public defender named Carrie, Faison will portray an editor working alongside Leisha Hailey‘s character and Dunne will play an ultra-successful international art dealer. Showtime also announced that Jordan Hull‘s role has been upgraded to make her character a series regular. The season is expected to air in 2021.

DATES

Netflix and Headspace, a meditation and mindfulness company, announced the collaborative creation of three new projects all to be made available on the streaming platform. Jan. 1 will see the premiere of “Headspace Guide to Meditation,” with each episode in the series featuring co-founder Andy Puddicombe describing a different benefit to meditation before leading a guided meditation. The former Buddhist monk will also help teach each technique. The two following projects, “Headspace Guide to Sleep” and an interactive experience, have not yet been given release dates, though they’re expected to drop in 2021. All three are produced by Vox Media Studios. Watch the new trailer for “Headspace Guide to Meditation” below.

MotorTrend announced a Jan. 29 release date for “Top Gear America,” which will only be available on the MotorTrend app. The series follows Dax Shepard, Rob Corddry and Jethro Bovingdon on a motorized journey across the U.S., driving a variety of supercars from the 2020 Shelby GT 500 to the 2020 McLaren GT. The new show is a fresh take on the “Top Gear” franchise and allows viewers to watch the car junkies show off some of the latest and greatest wheels on the market. The cast also attempts various challenges like overlanding in thousand-dollar vehicles.

FIRST LOOKS

The CW shared a first look at Tyler Hoechlin geared up in his Superman suit ahead of the Feb. 23 premiere of the new series, “Superman & Lois.” The costume was designed by Laura Jean Shannon and brought to life by her team in conjunction with Creative Character Engineering. Shannon said she designed the outfit to have a muscle structure that’s more streamlined, an armored belt and various design lines throughout. Elizabeth Tulloch will star next to Hoechlin as Lois Lane, Superman’s long-time love interest. The show is part of the Arrowverse, which includes shows like “The Flash” and “Supergirl.” Check out the new image below.

PARTNERSHIPS

Earl Enterprises has enlisted the expertise of IMG as its worldwide licensing representative for various restaurant brands, including Planet Hollywood, Buca di Beppo, Bertucci’s, Bravo! Italian Kitchen, Brio Italian Grille and Earl of Sandwich. IMG will help extend the brands through the creation of brand licensing and product partnerships, basing the decisions on each individual brand’s history and specific taste. Earl Enterprises and IMG aim to expand the restaurants’ brands through more retail channels, from grocery stores to e-commerce.

LATE NIGHT

