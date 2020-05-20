TV News Roundup: Starz Announces Premiere Date of ‘P-Valley’ (Watch)

In today’s TV News Roundup, Starz announced the premiere date for its upcoming series “P-Valley” and Hulu released a trailer for “Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi.”

CASTING

Audible has announced Diane Kruger will narrate Gayle Forman’s first Audible original, “The End of my Heart,” Variety has exclusively learned. “The End of my Heart” is a fictional, audio-only tale of an intergenerational mother-daughter relationship and a secret that, if exposed, could threaten to take away everything they have. The audible original is set to be released on June 25.

DATES

Starz has announced that its upcoming series “P-Valley” will premiere on July 12 at 8 p.m. Self-adapted by playwright Katori Hall from her play “Pussy Valley,” the series follows the community that builds around a strip club in the Mississippi Delta. Each of the eight episodes will be directed by a woman. The series comes from Chernin Entertainment. Watch the teaser below.

Disney Plus has announced that its new series “Muppets Now” will premiere on the streamer on July 31. The six-episode season will follow Scooter as he rushes to make delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new Muppets series for streaming.

Netflix announced the premiere dates for the returns of “Alexa & Katie,” “Mr. Iglesias” and “Babies.” “Alexa & Katie,” executive produced by Heather Wordham and Matthew Carlson, will debut its fourth season June 13 on the streamer. Meanwhile, the second season of “Mr. Iglesias,” which stars and is executive produced by comedian Gabriel Iglesias, will launch June 17, and the second seasons of docuseries “Babies,” from Jane Root, Nicola Moody and Dominic Crossley-Holland, launches June 19.

Quibi has announced its upcoming musical comedy series “Royalties” will debut on June 1, with new episodes releasing every weekday until June 10. The series follows a songwriting duo navigating the challenges of writing a new song, week after week. “Royalties” comes from Fox SideCar Entertainment. Amy Heckerling directs; Darren Criss serves as series star, creator, writer and executive producer; Kether Donohue, John Stamos, Georgia King and Tony Revolori also star, with Nick Langand Matt Lang serving as writers and executive producers and Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady, Joe Earley, Ricky Rollins and Rob Anderson also serving as executive producers.

Vice TV has announced its new true crime documentary series “I, Sniper” will premiere on June 2 at 10 p.m. The eight-part docuseries recounts the 2002 Washington D.C. sniper case minute-to-minute, featuring interviews with surviving shooter Lee Malvo. In 2002, Malvo and John Muhammed killed 10 people and injured 3 across a three-week series of random shootings. “I, Sniper” comes from Arrow Pictures. Sam Starbuck serves as executive producer. Watch a trailer below.

Fox Nation will offer a new slate of adventure programming during June. An acquisition of “Duck Dynasty” will become available, with Seasons 1-6 launching on June 1 and Seasons 7-11 launching on June 15. “Fox Nation Outdoors,” a new series hosted by Fox News contributor Johnny Joey Jones, will launch on June 8. The Season 5 premiere of Brian Kilmeade’s historical series “What Made America Great” will be available on June 29. The on demand subscription-based service will offer a 25 percent discount off yearly subscriptions throughout the month of June.

FIRST LOOKS

Hulu has released the trailer for its original series “Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi.” All 10 episodes of the unscripted series will premiere on the streamer on June 19. Hosted by cookbook author Padma Lakshmi, the series will follow her journey across America to explore its rich food culture across various immigrant groups. Lakshmi serves as executive producer along with David Shadrack Smith and Sarina Roma for Part2 Pictures. Watch the trailer below.

INITIATIVES

The cast of “Big Little Lies” is sponsoring meals for local restaurants to COVID-19 frontline workers. Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley selected Los Angeles, Nashville, New Orleans, New York and Phoenix to help keep restaurant kitchens open and staff employed while contributing a hand to frontline workers. The “Big Little Lies” donation is part of FLF’s #CastItOn Challenge, a campaign that gives actors, writers, directors and others in the entertainment industry an opportunity to help raise public awareness and donations for FLF chapters in 55 cities across the country.