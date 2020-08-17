TV News Roundup: Netflix Announces ‘Sneakerheads’ Premiere Date

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix announced a premiere date for “Sneakerheads,” and YouTube announced a premiere date for the Paris Hilton Documentary, “This is Paris.”

DATES

Netflix has announced a Sept. 25 premiere date for “Sneakerheads,” a comedy series starring Allen Maldonado, Andrew Bachelor, Jearnest Corchado, Matthew Josten, Yaani King Mondschein, Justin Lee and Aja Evans. Maldonado plays Devin, a stay-at-home dad who enlists the help of shoe lovers to search for “Zeroes,” a difficult-to-find pair of shoes, after losing $5,000 on a money-making scheme. The show’s executive producers are Jay Longino, Inny Clemons, Justin Killion, Will Gluck, Richard Schwartz, Kevin Mann, Brendan Bragg, Jason Belleville, Rod Grable and Dave Meyers. View photos from the show below.

YouTube announced that the documentary following Paris Hilton, “This is Paris,” will be available starting Sept. 14 on the personality’s YouTube channel. The documentary will take a look at the life of the celebrity, with Hilton speaking publicly about her early life and traumas for the first time. The film is directed by Alexandra Dean and produced by Aaron Saidman and executive produced by Eli Holzman, via Industrial Media’s Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) banner. Watch a trailer below.

FIRST LOOKS

Peacock released a trailer for “Departure,” a mystery drama starring Archie Panjabi and Christopher Plummer, premiering Sept. 17. The show follows detective Kendra Malley (Panjabi) and Howard Lawson (Plummer) as they investigate the disappearance of passenger plane Flight 716. Malley works to ensure the disappearances do not happen again, though her investigation is made more difficult as rival forces get involved. The series is executive produced by Panjabi, Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, Malcolm MacRury and TJ Scott. Scott also serves as the show’s director. Watch the trailer below.

Netflix unveiled the trailer for “Chef’s Table: BBQ,” a barbecue-focused version of its popular cooking show, “Chef’s Table.” The four-episode season, set to premiere on Netflix on Sept. 2, will feature pitmasters from Texas to Mexico to Australia. The series will also explore traditional methods descended from the Maya culture and highlight various new-age techniques created by professionals in the world of barbecue cooking. “Chef’s Table: BBQ” is created by David Gelb, who executive produces the show alongside Brian McGinn and Andrew Fried. Dane Lillegard and Danny O’Malley are co-executive producers. Watch the trailer below.

Netflix also revealed the trailer for “The Duchess,” Katherine Ryan‘s comedy premiering Sept. 11. The series follows the comedian’s character through London life as she debates whether or not it would be wise to have a second child with her daughter’s father. Ryan is the creator, writer and executive producer. 3Arts’ Ryan, Dave Becky and Josh Lieberman and Murray Ferguson, and Clerkenwell Films‘s Petra Fried and Ed Macdonald also executive produce the show. Watch the trailer below.

PROGRAMMING

CBS All Access announced that Season 2 of the Emmy-nominated “Star Trek: Short Treks” will be available for free on YouTube, CBS mobile apps and CBS.com until Aug. 31. The show will be made available as part of a campaign supporting its nomination for outstanding short form comedy or drama series. Each of the shorts are either animated or live action and fall between 10 and 15 minutes in length, with each episode functioning to provide insight into characters and themes from the “Star Trek” universe. Executive producers for the series are Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Akiva Goldsman, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth.

PODCASTS

CNN Audio is launching two political podcasts this week: “CNN Political Briefing,” which debuted today, and “Politically Sound,” set to premiere on Aug. 21. In the first, political director David Chalian will help listeners understand the latest headlines through the use of insider analysis. In “Politically Sound,” Chalian and senior political reporter Nia-Malika Henderson will analyze the headlines in the context of events that led up to them. The podcasts will be made available on CNN’s website.

LATE NIGHT

Reese Witherspoon and guest host Kerry Washington will take on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” tonight, while Tiffany Haddish, Jurnee Smollett, Orville Peck and Shania Twain will be on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will bring on Susan Rice and Sheryl Crow, and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will feature Jason Sudeikis, Robert Costa and Thomas Land.