×

TV News Roundup: Showtime Releases ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’ Trailer

By

Klaritza's Most Recent Stories

View All
penny dreadful

In today’s TV news roundup, Showtime released a trailer for “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,” and WWE Hall of Famer Steve “Stone Cold” Austin will appear live on “Raw” on the USA Network.

CASTING

Steve “Stone Cold” Austin will appear live on “Raw” March 16 on the USA Network. The WWE Hall of Famer is helping the WWE Universe celebrate #316Day, a reference to his memorable catchphrase “Austin 3:16 says I just whipped your a–!” Additionally, WWE Network will stream a marathon of Austin’s programming, including an all-new episode of “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions,” featuring an in-depth interview with WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hitman” Hart, where the two will discuss their historic rivalry.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released the trailer of “Unorthodox,” a new limited series. The four-episode series follows the story of a young woman, Esther “Esty” (Shira Haas), from Williamsburg, Brooklyn who breaks away from her arranged marriage and the strict rules of the Hasidic community. She travels to Berlin and discovers a new world, but the past soon catches up to her. The show is inspired by Deborah Feldman’s international bestselling memoir “Unorthodox-The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots” and is created by Anna Winger and Alexa Karolinski, directed by Maria Schrader, and stars Haas, Jeff Wilbusch and Amit Rahav.

The official trailer of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels was released by Showtime. The network calls the series a “spiritual descendant” of the original “Penny Dreadful” story. It begins in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place with infused social and political tension. After a murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) and his partner Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane) become entangled in a story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with forces that threaten to tear them apart. Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris, both of Neal Street Productions, and Michael Aguilar, serve as executive producers along with John Logan, who also is the creator and writer. James Bagley serves as co-executive producer of the show. “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” premieres April 26 at 10 p.m.

More TV

  • Live+3 Ratings for Week of Feb.

    Live+3 Ratings for Week of Feb. 24: 'Chicago' Dramas Score Nice Boost

    NBC’s trio of “Chicago” dramas built on their strong Live+Same Day ratings (which came largely as a result of a crossover between “Fire and “P.D.”) to score higher than average numbers after three days of delayed viewing. “Chicago P.D.” jumped 67% to an L+3 rating of 2.0, compared to the series’ 1.8 average so far. [...]

  • penny dreadful

    TV News Roundup: Showtime Releases 'Penny Dreadful: City of Angels' Trailer

    In today’s TV news roundup, Showtime released a trailer for “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,” and WWE Hall of Famer Steve “Stone Cold” Austin will appear live on “Raw” on the USA Network. CASTING Steve “Stone Cold” Austin will appear live on “Raw” March 16 on the USA Network. The WWE Hall of Famer is [...]

  • Frankie Shaw - Variety's Actors on

    Frankie Shaw to Develop Judy Blume Novel 'Wifey' as HBO Limited Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    Frankie Shaw is set to develop a limited series adaptation of the Judy Blume novel “Wifey” at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively. “Wifey” chronicles one life-changing summer of Sandy Pressman, a 1970s suburban housewife whose predictable existence compels her to make her rich sexual fantasies a reality. Shaw is attached to co-write, executive produce, and direct [...]

  • Lovie Simone

    'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Casts 'Greenleaf' Star Lovie Simone (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” at Starz continues to build out its cast with the addition of Lovie Simone, Variety has learned exclusively. The series will explore the early life of “Power” character Kanan Stark, played in the mothership series by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. She joins previously announced cast members Mekai Curtis, Patina Miller, Omar [...]

  • A Crowd of People Walk Along

    SXSW 2020 Canceled Amid Coronavirus Fears

    SXSW has officially been canceled amid growing fears over the spread of coronavirus. As of Friday afternoon, there have been 17 confirmed cases in Texas, where the annual entertainment, music and technology festival takes place. At a press conference at Austin’s City Hall on Friday, a number of city officials updated the media on the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad