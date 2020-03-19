TV News Roundup: Showtime Releases ‘Billions’ Season 5 Trailer

In today’s TV news roundup, Showtime released a trailer for “Billions” Season 5, and Netflix announced a number of April premiere dates, including “Never Have I Ever” and “#BlackAF.”

DATES

Netflix has announced the premiere dates and returns of several shows and specials coming in April. “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show” is premiering April 1. The half-hour sketch comedy series finds Schlesinger in a secret world filled with absurd characters, insight into the female experience and “irreverent social commentary.” The fourth part of “La Casa De Papel” launches April 3. The Spanish series follows a group of bank robbers as they try to escape with billions of printed bills. “Chris D’Elia: No Pain” is set to stream on April 14. The comedian is taking to the stage in Minneapolis for his standup special, offering his thoughts on everything from self-censorship to “problematic dolphins to lame mutant powers.” “Outer Banks” and “Innocence Files” are both hitting on April 15. “Outer Banks,” a young adult series, is set in North Carolina where a tight-knit group of teens from the wrong side of the tracks called the “Pogues” begin on a mission to find their ringleader’s missing father. “Innocence Files,” a docuseries, details the personal stories behind eight cases of wrongful conviction and the journey to fight for justice. “#BlackAF” will prmeiere April 17. The family comedy stars Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones in a show inspired by Barris’ real life. The completely improvised two person show “Middleditch and Schwartz,” starring the titular Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwarz, is streaming April 21. Every performance from this show is different and made up on the spot. “Never Have I Ever,” the new comedy series from the minds of Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, is set to stream April 27. The coming-of-age series follows the life of a first-generation Indian American teenage girl (newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). Watch a teaser for “Never Have I Ever” below.

FIRST LOOKS

Showtime has dropped the official trailer of “Billions” Season 5. The new season finds Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades’ (Paul Giamatti) rivalry reignited, while new enemies rise and take aim. Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) poses a threat to Axe’s dominance, and Rhoades feuds with a “formidable” district attorney (Roma Maffia). “Billions” is executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin. The series returns on May 3 at 9 p.m.

Pop TV has released the trailer of “One Day At a Time” Season 4. The new season will debut on March 24 at 9:30 p.m. and be simulcast across Pop, TV Land and Logo. “One Day At a Time” follows the Cuban-American Alvarez family. This season finds Penelope (Justina Machado) exploring a relationship, her mother Lydia (Rita Moreno) experiencing a religious crisis, and Schneider (Todd Grinnell) finding his relationship with Avery (India de Beaufort) growing deeper. The show is produced by Sony Pictures Television and executive produced by Gloria Calderon Kellett, Norman Lear and Mike Royce.

DC Universe has released the trailer of “Harley Quinn” Season 2. The sneak peek offers a glimpse into Harley’s (Kaley Cuoco) adventures and also introduces iconic DC characters Catwoman (Sanaa Lathan) and Mr. Freeze (Alfred Molina). The new season is debuting exclusively on DC Universe on April 3.

PODCASTS

Audible has launched “Audible Stories,” a free destination offering children and family audiobook content. In response to the current health crisis, audible has offered an alternative for parents who are aiming to limit screen time for kids and teens stuck at home. “Audible Stories” is offering hundreds of listens available for free.

CNN’s “Boss Files with Poppy Harlow” podcast has launched “Leadership in Action,” a new limited series. For the next several weeks, “Boss Files” will bring listeners conversations with CEO’s, executives and founders who are navigating the coronavirus crisis in real-time, asking how they are looking out for their employees, and how they are planning a future that might look different for their business. The first episode has aired with Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg.