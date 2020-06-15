TV News Roundup: HBO Max Releases ‘Search Party’ Season 3 Trailer (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, HBO Max released the Season 3 trailer for “Search Party,” and Syfy ordered “Devil May Care” and three pilots.

FIRST LOOKS

HBO Max has released the Season 3 trailer of “Search Party.” The comedy-thriller follows a group of twenty-somethings whose search for a missing friend leads them down a dark path of no return. The new seasons finds the gang swept up in the trial of the century after Dory (Alia Shawkat) and Drew (John Reynolds) are charged for the semi-accidental murder of a private investigator. As Elliott (John Early) and Portia (Meredith Hagner) grapple with whether or not to testify as witnesses, the friends are pitted against each other and thrust into the national spotlight. “Search Party” is executive produced by co-creators Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, and Michael Showalter, as well as executive producers Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez of Jax Media. The third season is set to drop on June 25.

GREENLIGHTS

Syfy has greenlit the animated series “Devil May Care,” and three original pilots for its late-night adult animation block, TZGZ. “Devil May Care,” which has earned a seven-episode series pickup, stars Alan Tudyk as the Devil who hires a social media coordinator (Asif Ali) to rebrand Hell as the ultimate place to live, and the two form the most unlikely of friendships. Recurring roles are voiced by Fred Tatasciore, Pamela Adlon and Stephanie Beatriz. The three newly TZGZ pilots include “The Chronicles of Frank,” which follows a squirrel that kidnaps an exterminator from the Bronx, transporting him to a realm where he must conquer the forces of evil and maybe win back his girlfriend; “The Black Hole,” which takes place in a galaxy far far away where countless alien species are at war, and “The Pole,” a comedy about the struggle for power on the North Pole.

LATE-NIGHT

Tonight, Martin Short, Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle and Randy Newman will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Josh Gad and Anuel are tonight’s guests on “The Late Late Show with James Corden“; John Dickerson and the Black Pumas are appearing on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” and Bill Burr will join “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” Finally, Pete Davidson and Matthew Rhys will appear on “The Late Night with Seth Meyers.”