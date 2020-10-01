Amazon Relases Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Amazon Prime Video unveiled a “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2” trailer, and Variety exclusively learned that “FBI” actor Jeremy Sisto will be honored with the canopy award at the North Fork TV Festival.

FIRST LOOKS

Amazon Prime Video released an official trailer for Rihanna‘s “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2,” which premieres on the platform on Oct. 2. The fashion show features performances by Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, Roddy Ricch and Rosalia. Various dancers, celebrities and models will also be featured as they show off the line’s fall 2020 collection. The fashion line will be available for purchase on the Savage X Fenty website and on Amazon Fashion. The event will stream exclusively on Amazon throughout over 240 countries and territories. Watch the trailer below.

DEVELOPMENT

Based on the 2019 film “The Gentlemen,” Miramax TV has confirmed the development of a new action comedy series with writer, director and producer Guy Ritchie. The film was originally imagined as a show before it was converted into a blockbuster hit produced by Miramax. It grossed around $100 million worldwide from the box office. The upcoming series will follow the same premise and characters as the film, with the action centered around an American’s connections with a marijuana industry in London, England.

PROGRAMMING

Skybound Entertainment has three new projects slated to release on Audible: “Death By Unknown Event,” “Gasolina” and “Impact Winter,” Variety learned exclusively. A true-crime story about the mysterious death of a Vancouver nurse who filed over 100 incidents of harassment during her life, “Death By Unknown Event” investigates the context surrounding her passing and is written by Flinder Boyd and Danielle Elliot. “Gasolina” centers on a supernatural drug war and will be based on the comic book series of the same name by Sean Mackiewicz and Niko Walker; it will be offered in English and Spanish. Vampires rule in the post-apocalyptic “Impact Winter,” which finds the sun blocked out by the aftermath of a comet’s impact on Earth and is written and directed by Travis Beacham.

Meredith Corporation and People announced that author and journalist Gretchen Carlson will serve as a special contributor for “People (The TV Show!)” and specifically highlight the special things done by everyday Americans. Some of the show’s features include news on the entertainment industry, true crime stories and exclusive interviews. Carlson’s career includes working as a correspondent for “The Saturday Early Show” on CBS and co-hosting “Fox and Friends” of Fox News. She left Fox News and in 2016 filed a sexual harassment complaint against Roger Ailes, the chairman of Fox News.

DEALS

Apple has struck a multi-year first-look deal with executive producer Alon Aranya and his company Paper Plane Productions following the premiere of his series “Tehran” on Apple TV Plus. Paper Plane Productions will produce series for the streaming platform under the deal. “Tehran” is an espionage thriller series that debuted Sept. 25 and follows a Mossad agent on a dangerous undercover mission in Tehrah. New episodes drop weekly on Fridays.

STREAMING

AMC Networks made its premium AMC Plus streaming platform available on Amazon Prime Video Channels and Apple TV channels. The bundle includes original AMC programming and some of its more targeted streaming platforms such as Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited. The accessible AMC Plus content on Apple TV and Amazon will also include access to live or linear channels. AMC Plus is available on the sites starting today.

AWARD SHOWS

Jeremy Sisto will take home the canopy award at this year’s drive-in North Folk TV Festival, Variety has learned exclusively. The event will be hosted Oct. 17 at the Castello di Borghese Vineyard in Cutchogue, N.Y. This award is set to honor a person within the New York television community for their contributions to entertainment. The “FBI” actor will take part in an audience Q&A and a conversation with News12’s Elisa DiStefano. The festival’s drive-in attendees will be parked at least six feet apart, while both those attending and staff will be required to wear masks to meet COVID-19 safety requirements.

INITIATIVES

Lifetime launched its 2020 public service announcement for the Stop Breast Cancer for Life initiative in partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation today. Kelly Rowland, Vanessa Lachey, Melissa Joan Hart, Ali Stroker and Carly Hughes, from the “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” set of movies for this holiday season, appear in the PSA, which will air on Lifetime and LMN, with the video also being uploaded to Lifetime social media accounts for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The network’s website will also include breast cancer facts and resources. Watch the PSA below.

LATE NIGHT

Travis Scott and Lauren Cohan will appear on tonight’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” and Michael Che, Colin Jost, Kaitlyn Dever and BTS will be guests on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Appearances for “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” include Ethan Hawke and Andrew Weissmann, while Cecily Strong, David Wright, Miranda July and Jessica Burdeaux will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” Mariah Carey will be the guest on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.”