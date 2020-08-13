TV News Roundup: VH1 Reveals First Look at ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue’ (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, VH1 revealed a first look at “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Rescue,” and Netflix released a trailer for Season 2 of “Trinkets.”

DATES

The third season of “Big Hero 6: The Series” will premiere Sept. 21 on Disney XD and DisneyNow. The new season will feature two 11-minute stories and follow the Big Hero 6 team as they face off against Noodle Burger Boy, in order to save San Fransokyo. The Emmy-nominated series is voiced by K-pop stars Nichkhun Horvejkul and Jae Park, as well as guest stars Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Nichole Bloom. It is produced by Disney Television Animation.

Spectrum Originals announced the second season of “L.A.’s Finest” will premiere Sept. 9, and the eight-part crime drama “Temple” is set to premiere Oct. 26. In the new season of “L.A.’s Finest,” Syd Burnett (Gabrielle Union) mourns the loss of her friend, while Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba) must deal with the aftermath of her daughter’s kidnapping. But when a crimewave in Koreatown threatens the community, the team must get together before it’s too late. Notably, this second season is launching just days before the series makes its debut on Fox. “Temple” follows Daniel Milton (Mark Strong) who opens an illegal medical clinic beneath London’s Temple subway station. When word of his clinic starts to spread, he becomes trapped in battles between life and death. Watch the trailers below.





FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released a trailer for the second and final season of “Trinkets,” set to premiere on Aug. 25. Based on the novel by the same name, he series follows three teenage girls, Elodie (Brianna Hildebrand), Moe (Kiana Madeira) and Tabitha (Quintessa Swindell), who find strength in each other as they try to fit in with the other kids in school. Other returning cast members include Odiseas Georgiadis, Henry Zaga, Brandon Butler, Larry Sullivan, Joy Bryant, Larisa Oleynik, October Moore, Linden Ashby and Kat Cunning. Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith, Amy Andelson and Emily Meyer executive produce. Watch the trailer below.

VH1 has revealed the first three minutes of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue,” set to premiere on Aug. 21. The six-episode docuseries will follow six former “Drag Race” contestants as they prepare to launch the “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!” show in Las Vegas. World of Wonder Productions produced the series, and Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Danielle King and RuPaul Charles executive produced. Tim Palazzola and Todd Radnitz executive produced for VH1, with Jen Passovoy as producer. Watch below.

DEVELOPMENT

UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, is developing a drama series, “So Others May Live,” with Stephen Meinen and Esmail Corp. Written and executive produced by Meinen, the show follows a U.S. Coast Guard pilot who follows a search-and-rescue helicopter crew dealing with the aftermath of tragic events. Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton will executive produce via their deal with UCP, along with Ryan Busse of Story Collective.

LATE NIGHT

Ramy Youssef and Dawes will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” tonight with guest host Rob Lowe, while “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will welcome Seth Meyers, David Blaine and Burna Boy. Mark McKinnon and Alex Wagner will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” and Paula Pell, John Lutz and John Berman will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

INITIATIVES

CBS All Access’ Marc Debevoise and Julie McNamara will discuss the service’s evolution and upcoming rebrand at NATPE Streaming Plus. Debevoise, who is the chief digital officer at Viacom CBS and CEO and president, ViacomCBS Digital, and McNamara, who is executive vice president and head of programming of CBS All Access, will present a keynote presentation on the conference’s opening day. The virtual event will also feature executives from Fox, GroupM, HBO Max, Quibi, PBS and more. The second annual iteration of Streaming Plus will take place in tandem with NATPE Virtual from Sept. 14 to 17.