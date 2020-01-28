×
TV News Roundup: ‘Riverdale’ Sets ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ Musical Episode

Riverdale -- "Chapter Twenty-Six: The Tell-Tale Heart" -- Image Number: RVD213a_0200.jpg -- Pictured: Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl -- Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Bettina Strauss

In today’s TV News Roundup, the CW revealed this year’s musical episode of “Riverdale” will feature numbers from “Hedwig & the Angry Inch,” and Amazon announced the premiere date for “Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse.”

DATES

This Season 4 musical episode of Riverdalewill air on Apr. 8 at 8:00 pm on the CW, and this year the Riverdale High School students will be rallying against their principal and performing numbers from “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.” “Riverdale” stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Mӓdchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle and  Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz. You can see who will be play which “Hedwig” character in the poster art below.

“Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse” will premiere on March 13 on Amazon Prime Video. Starring Rufus Sewell stars as Mark Easterbrook, a man investigating the murder of a young woman and a mysterious list of names discovered inside the shoe of the deceased, the two-episode hourlong series is produced for BBC One by Mammoth Screen, which is part of ITV Studios, and Agatha Christie Limited. “The Pale Horse” is executive produced by series Sarah Phelps (who also adapted the series from the 1961 novel of the same name), Damien Timmer and Helen Ziegler for Mammoth Screen, James Prichard and Basi Akpabio for Agatha Christie Limited and Tommy Bulfin for BBC.

The documentary “Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Election” will premiere on HBO on March 26 at 9 p.m. From filmmakers Sarah Teale, Simon Ardizzone and Russell Michaels, “Kill Chain” examines U.S. election technology alongside the Finish hacker Harri Hursti, a consultant to governments across the world. The documentary will feature original reporting and exclusive interviews about new confirmed hacking attempts during the 2016 U.S. presidential election, hacker collusion with the Russian government, and electronic ballot errors in the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race, where democratic nominee Stacey Abrams narrowly lost to Republican Brian Kemp.

CBS has announced Man with a Plan” will return with its fourth season premiere on April 2 at 8:30 p.m. and its new family comedy Broke” will premiere the same night, at 9:30 p.m. The former stars Matt LeBlanc as a father tackling the contemporary challenges of marriage and raising a famil and is executed producer by LeBlanc, Jeff and Jackie Filgo, Michael Rotenberg, Troy Zien and Gregg Mettler for CBS Television Studios. “Broke” stars Pauley Perrette as a single suburban mother who takes in her estranged sister (Natasha Leggero) and brother-in-law (Jaime Camil) when the couple’s money dries up. Camil, Alex Herschlag, Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Ben Silverman, Guillermo Restrepo, Gonzalo Cilley and Maria Lucia Hernandez serve as executive producers for CBS Television Studio/Sutton Street Prods./Propagate, with creative partners RCN TV and Resonant TV.

PBS Kids has announced that its upcoming animated series “Hero Elementary” will premiere on June 1. Made for children ages 4 to 7, the series takes place at a grade school for budding superheroes learning the power of science of kindness. “Hero Elementary” is currently in production for 40 half-hour episodes, which will premiere on PBS stations, the PBS KIDS 24/7 channel and PBS KIDS digital platforms. The series is co-produced by Twin Cities PBS and Portfolio Entertainment.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Michael Heyerman has been named senior vice president, unscripted original series of Endemol Shine North America and Shyam Balsé has joined the studio as vice president, unscripted original series. Heyerman originally joined Endemol Shine in October 2017 and previously held an executive producer deal with the studio. He has developed the upcoming “LEGO Masters” for Fox and the upcoming relaunch of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” at HGTV. Balsé is a veteran unscripted producer who is currently serving as co-executive producer on LEGO Masters. He recently served as co-executive producer on NBC’s “The Titan Games.”

DEALS

Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Wesley Lowery has been named correspondent for the upcoming “60 Minutes” program “60 in 6, which will debut on Quibi this spring. Lowery has appeared regularly on CNN as a political contributor and his writing has been featured in The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Wall Street Journal, and other outlets.

