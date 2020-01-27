×

TV News Roundup: 'One Day at a Time' Books Ray Romano

Ray Romano guest stars "One Day at a Time"
CREDIT: NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In today’s TV news roundup, Ray Romano got a guest star gig on “One Day at a Time” and Freeform released the trailer for “The Thing About Harry.”

FIRST LOOKS

Freeform released a trailer for The Thing About Harry, which premieres Feb. 15. The upcoming rom-com tells the story of high school enemies, “uber-jock” Harry (Niko Terho) and “out-and-proud” Sam (Jake Borelli), who are forced to share a car ride to their Missouri hometown for a friend’s engagement party on Valentine’s Day. When Sam learns Harry has come out, things seem to take a turn for the worst until they begin developing a deep friendship, leaving them wondering if one road trip could change the rest of their lives. The film was written and directed by Peter Paige of “Queer as Folk” and “Good Trouble.”

CASTING

Ray Romano has booked a guest star appearance on Pop TV‘s One Day at a Time. Romano will appear in the premiere episode of Season 4 as Brian, a 2020 U.S. Census taker who comes to the Alvarez household to interview the family. The fourth season premieres Mar. 24 at 9:30 p.m.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Kabillion has upped Stevan Levy to president of programming and operations. Levy has served with the on-demand network since 2007, most recently serving as vice president of programming. As president, programming and operations at Kabillion, Levy will lead the way in securing quality programming and cementing strategic partnerships to help bring the network and its offerings to more kids and families nationwide. Levy is committed to making Kabillion, the leading on-demand network for kids and families, available in most homes by the end of the year.

Love Prods. has appointed Joe LaBracio and Al Edgington as co-presidents of their U.S. operation; added Glenn Stickley as executive vice president of production, executive producer Jeremy Finn and development producer Owen Slevin; and promoted Todd Frangella to vice president of production, finance and operations, while also promoting Nichole T. Roberts to vice president of development. LaBracio joins Love after a six-year run as the executive vice president of non-fiction television and documentaries at Condé Nast Ent. Series created under LaBracio’s leadership there include “Last Chance U,” “Fastest Car,” “Cricket Fever,” “Most Expensivest” and “Geeks Who Drink.” Edgington has created and produced shows for all the major US and UK networks, including Netflix, Amazon, CBS, FOX, NBC, ABC, BBC, Channel 4, Sky, Discovery and History. In 2016, Edgington joined LaBracio at Conde Nast Ent. to help build the production business. While there, he produced a number of projects for Netflix, including “Fastest Car,” Chelsea Handler’s “Hello Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea” and “Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians.”

