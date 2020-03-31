TV News Roundup: Quibi Releases ‘Thanks A Million’ Trailer

In today’s TV news roundup, Quibi released a trailer for Jennifer Lopez’s “Thanks A Million,” and Variety got an exclusive first look at the trailer for “JJ Villard’s Fairy Tales.”

DATES

CBS All Access has announced “Tooning Out The News” has resumed production and will now premiere April 7. The show was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, but has now restarted with production working remotely. The series will feature a cast of animated characters, led by anchor James Smartwood, parodying top news stories and interviewing real-world guests, newsmakers and analysts. The series is executive produced by Stephen Colbert and Chris Licht.

CW has announced its summer lineup: “Masters of Illusion” will premiere a new season May 15 at 8 p.m.; “Burden of Truth” Season 3 will premiere May 21 at 8 p.m.; “Bulletproof” Season 2 will premiere June 17 at 9 p.m. and “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” will premiere its new season June 22 at 9 p.m. “Masters of Illusion” features magic performed by illusionists, escape artists and performers in each episode. David McKenzie, Gay Blackstone, David Martin and Al Schwartz serve as executive producers, along with co-executive producer Jim Romanovich. “Burden of Truth” Season 3 follows Joanna Chang (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy Crawford (Peter Mooney) who are officially a couple, but their relationship is tested when their firm is financially strained. “Burden of Truth” is produced by IFC Films and Entertainment One in association with Eagle Vision Inc. “Bulletproof” follows two undercover cops as they chase down criminals in London’s East End. Allan Niblo, Nick Love, Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters serve as executive producers. “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” is a one-hour competition series that features aspiring magicians who are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the famous magic duo, Penn and Teller. The show is hosted by actress Alyson Hannigan and is created and executive produced by Penn Jillette, Teller, Peter Adam Golden and Andrew Golder, in association with 1/17 Productions and September Films.

FIRST LOOKS

Quibi has dropped the trailer for Jennifer Lopez’s “Thanks a Million.” The series features public figures who are paying it forward by gifting $100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who has had an impact on their lives. The individual must then gift half of the sum to another person who has done the same for them. Lopez, Kristen Bell, Nick Jonas, Tracy Morgan, Aaron Rodgers, Yara Shahidi, Gabriel Iglesias, Anthony Davis, Kevin Hart and Karlie Kloss will each lead individual episodes of “Thanks a Million.”

Adult Swim’s “JJ Villard’s Fairy Tales” will premiere on May 10, and Variety got an exclusive first look at the series. The news show takes on classic Brothers Grimm fairy tales like Cinderella and Snow White. The animated series is created, executive produced by JJ Villard and produced by Cartoon Network Studios. Voice talent this season includes Villard, Linda Blair, Warwick Davis, Robert Englund, Corey Feldman, Alan Oppenheimer, Jennifer Tilly and among others. Watch the exclusive trailer below.

Netflix has released the trailer for “Outer Banks,” a coming-of-age series. After a hurricane destroys the power for the summer season, a chain of events that force a group of local teens (the “Pogues) to make life altering decisions occur. The show is created and executive produced by Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke. “Outer Banks” is set to premiere on April 15.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Sidecar Content Accelerator has named Evan Shames vice president of development. Shames will be based in Los Angeles and report to Hend Baghdady. He will be responsible for leading the development and production of content that Sidecar provides to all platforms, spanning broadcast, cable and streaming. Prior to joining Sidecar, Shames was vice president of original development for STX Entertainment, where he served as the head of development for the company’s virtual reality arm, STX Surreal.