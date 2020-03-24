TV News Roundup: Quibi Releases ‘The Most Dangerous Game’ Trailer Starring Liam Hemsworth

In today’s TV news roundup, Quibi released the trailer for “The Most Dangerous Game,” and Netflix dropped the trailer for “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show.”

FIRST LOOKS

Quibi has released the trailer of “The Most Dangerous Game.” The action-thriller stars Liam Hemsworth as Dodge Maynard who accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game in order to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness takes his life. Maynard soon finds out that he is not the hunter in the game, but the prey. The series also stars Christoph Waltz, Sarah Gadon, Zach Cherry, Aaron Poole, Christopher Webster, Billy Burke, Jimmy Akinbola and Natasha Bordizzo.

Netflix has dropped the trailer for “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show.” The six-part sketch series stars comedian Shlesinger, who leads her ensemble cast in a satire filled show packed with original characters, insight to the female experience and “irreverent social commentary.” Shlesinger also serves as executive producer along with Kim Gamble, Kara Baker, David Martin, Richard Allen-Turner and Jon Thoday. The series is set to stream April 1.

Netflix also released the trailer of “The Big Show Show.” When the teenage daughter of The Big Show, a retired world-famous WWE Superstar, comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters, he quickly becomes outnumbered and outsmarted. The show is executive produced by Susan Levison, Richard Lowell of WWE Studios and showrunners Josh Bycel and Jason Berger. “The Big Show Show” premieres on April 6.