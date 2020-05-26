TV News Roundup: Quibi Releases ‘Royalties’ Trailer, Starring Darren Criss (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, Quibi has released the trailer for “Royalties” starring Darren Criss, and Hulu shared a first look at “Love, Victor.”

DATES

Fox Business Network will air a fourth installment of its “America Works Together” town hall on May 28 at 11 a.m. during “Varney & Co.” Hosted by Stuart Varney, the town hall will feature Dave Ramsey, Ken Coleman and Chris Hogan sharing their insight on the reopening of the American economy and other coronavirus-related economic concerns. Viewers can submit questions for the town hall by emailing investedinyou@foxbusiness.com.

The second season of comedy series “Partners in Wine” will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting May 28. Starring Lauren White and Jasmine Curry, the show follows best friends Mia and Anne as they discuss marriage, dating and motherhood — over wine, of course. “Partners in Wine” is directed by Nathaniel Nauert.

FIRST LOOKS

Quibi has debuted the official trailer for “Royalties,” Darren Criss‘ musical satire series about the songwriters behind the world’s biggest hits. The show will feature Criss and co-star Kether Donohue crafting a new song each episode for fictitious celebrities portrayed by guest stars including Mark Hamill, Julianne Hough, Rufus Wainwright, Jennifer Coolidge, Sabrina Carpenter, Jordan Fisher, Jackie Tohn, Bonnie McKee and Lil Rel Howery. In addition, the original music featured in the show will be released after each episode, starting with the series premiere on June 1. The full soundtrack will be available following the finale on June 12. Watch the full “Royalties” trailer below.

AMC released the trailer for Season 2 of sci-fi thriller series “NOS4A2,” premiering June 21 at 10 p.m. Starring Zachary Quinto and Ashleigh Cummings, the second season starts eight years after the first with Charlie Manx (Quinto) targeting the son of Vic McQueen (Cummings). Other cast members include Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, Jason David and Mattea Conforti. Based on the best-selling novel by Joe Hill, “NOS4A2” is executive produced by Jami O’Brien and Hill and produced by AMC Studios in association with Tornante Television.

Showtime has revealed a first look at their newest documentary directed by Oscar-winner Errol Morris, with the working title “A Film By Errol Morris.” The film explores the downfall of notorious psychedelic therapist Timothy Leary through his countless imprisonments and eventual abandonment of his followers in 1974 to cooperate with authorities. The film is based on the memoir of Leary’s one-time love interest, Joanna Harcourt-Smith, and follows their affair throughout Leary’s complicated saga. It is set to premiere later this year.

Hulu has released the trailer for “Love, Victor,” a new series from the world of the 2018 film “Love, Simon” set to premiere on June 19. The 10-episode show follows Victor as he adjusts to being a new student at Creekwood High School and explores his sexuality, often reaching out to Simon for help. Michael Cimino stars in the series along with Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, George Sear, Anthony Turpel and Mason Gooding. “Love, Simon” writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger serve as executive producers in addition to Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian and Adam Londy.