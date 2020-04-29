TV News Roundup: Quibi Releases ‘Reno 911!’ Revival Trailer (WATCH)

In today’s TV news roundup: Quibi released the trailer for its “Reno 911!” revival, and ABC announced “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” will take place on May 10.

DATES

ABC has announced “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” will air on May 10 at 7 p.m. Ryan Seacrest is returning as host for the special that will feature all-new star-studded performances. The special will also raise awareness about Feeding America’s vast network and resources for people in the country who need aid and are facing hunger due to the coronavirus pandemic. Celebrity guests and performance details will be announced at a later date.

Amazon Prime Video has announced “Hanna” Season 2 will premiere on July 3. The series, based on Joe Wright’s 2011 film of the same name, follows the journey of the titular young woman as she evades the pursuit of a sinister government agency and tries to uncover the truth behind her own identity. The second season was written by David Farr, Paul Waters, Laura Lomas, Nina Segal and Charlotte Hamblin. Farr also serves as director of the penultimate episode and finale; Eva Husson and Ugla Hauksdottir also direct this season. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, NBCUniversal International Studios, Tomorrow Studios and Working Title Television. Check out the teaser below.

FIRST LOOKS

Quibi has dropped the trailer for its “Reno 911!” revival, premiering May 4. The ensemble comedy, which originally aired on Comedy Central for six seasons, allows viewers to ride shotgun with the men and women of the Reno sheriff’s department as they lay down the law and put their lives on the line. Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Thomas Lennon created the series and executive produce and star in the new season. Peter Principato of Artists First also executive produces, along with Danny DeVito, Michael Shamberg, and Stacey Sher of Jersey Television. Wendi McLendon-Covey serves as producer and star. Dave Holmes, Patton Oswalt, Tim Allen and Ron Perlman will guest star this season.

PROGRAMMING

OWN has added “Fear Not with Iyanla Vanzant” and “Girlfriends Check In” to its “Sisterhood Saturday Nights” lineup. “Fear Not with Iyanla Vanzant” features Vanzant, offering her guidance during the pandemic with special guests including Oprah Winfrey, gospel singer Bebe Winans and financial educator Tiffany ‘The Budgetnista” Aliche, with more to be announced. “Girlfriends Check In” will bring different groups of female celebrity friends together each week for virtual get togethers where they share “laughter, support, love, and gossip.” Episodes will feature appearances from Meagan Good with her sister La’Myia Good Bellinger, along with Tasha Smith, Grace Byers, Loni Love, B. Simone, Tami Roman and Robbi Rogers. More names are still to be announced. “Fear Not with Iyanla Vanzant” and “Girlfriends Check In” are set to premiere on May 16.

FOX News Channel announced it’s presenting a two-hour virtual town hall with President Donald Trump on May 3 from 7-9 p.m. Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will co-moderate the hall that is set to take place live from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C., where President Trump will answer viewer submitted questions. Viewers can submit their questions ahead of the town hall to FNC’s social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

CHARITY

National Lampoon’s twice-weekly comedy livestream will help raise money for the COVID Foundation, which supports health care workers and other essential workers from marginalized communities. “National Lampoon Live With Harrison Greenbaum” streams Tuesday and Friday at 8 p.m. via YouTube and Facebook.