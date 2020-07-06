TV News Roundup: Quibi Releases ‘Die Hart’ Trailer (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, Quibi released the trailer for Kevin Hart’s upcoming series “Die Hart,” and Spotify announced its new podcast “An Oral History of The Office” will premiere on July 14.

FIRST LOOKS

Quibi has released the trailer of “Die Hart.” In the series, Kevin Hart plays a fictionalized version of himself who’s tired of being the comedic sidekick. He gets his wish when a famous director offers him his dream — to be a leading man action star, but Kevin must first train at the world’s greatest action star school. The series, which was created by Tripper Clancy and Derek Kolstad, is directed by Eric Appel and executive produced by Hart. Jeff Clanagan, Candice Wilson and Bryan Smiley serve as producers. “Die Hart” launches on July 20.

PROGRAMMING

Lifetime has announced its “Ripped From The Headlines” summer lineup will begin with “Ann Rule’s Sleeping with Danger” Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. and be followed by “Ann Rule’s A Murder to Remember” Aug. 2 at 8 p.m., “Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice” Aug. 2 at 10 p.m., “Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret“ Aug. 8 at 8 p.m., “Jodi Arias: Cellmate Secrets” Aug. 8 at 10 p.m. and “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein” Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. “Sleeping with Danger” is inspired by Rule’s “Mortal Danger and Other True Cases” and stars Antonio Cupo, Elisabeth Röhm and Leslie Hendrix. It comes from Lighthouse Pictures, with David Weaver directing. “A Murder to Remember” is inspired by Rule’s “Empty Promises” and stars Kevin Rodriguez, Maddie Nichols, TC Matherne, Carolyn McCormick and Hendrix. It is produced by Big Dreams Entertainment and Robin Givens makes her directorial debut with the project. “Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice” is a Telepictures-produced docu project in which Smart sits down with Candra Torres, who developed Stockholm Syndrome after being kidnapped and held captive by a stranger. The first of the two Arias projects, “Dirty Little Secret” stars Tania Raymonde as the titular convicted killer and originally aired in 2013, with this being a special encore as part of the network’s “30th Anniversary of the Lifetime Original Movie” programming slate. Then “Cellmate Secrets” feature an exclusive double interview with Tracy Brown and Donovan Bering, who share a new theory about the night of Arias’ ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander’s death and reveal details they say they heard firsthand from Arias. It comes from AMS Pictures and director Brad Osborne. “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein” is a two-night event (concluding Aug. 9 at 9 p.m.) that investigates the titular Epstein’s pseudo sexual Ponzi scheme and dives into the aftermath the survivors have been experiencing. It hails from Bungalow Media + Entertainment and directors Anne Sundberg and Ricki Sterin.

PODCASTS

Spotify has announced its new podcast series “An Oral History of The Office” is premiering on July 14. Hosted and executive produced by Brian Baumgartner, the podcast will feature interviews with the cast and creators from the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, and will reveal some never-before-heard stories from the people who knew the series the best. Guests include actors Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, as well as co-creators Greg Daniels, Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, executive producer Ben Silverman and other executives, crew and special guests, including Billie Eilish.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Tracee Ellis Ross, Mayor Muriel Bowser and guest host Anthony Anderson will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”