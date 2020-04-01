TV News Roundup: Quibi Releases Chance the Rapper’s ‘Punk’d’ Revival Trailer

In today’s TV news roundup, Quibi unveiled the first trailer for “Punk’d” hosted by Chance the Rapper, and Showtime announced a documentary about an elite basketball community that is co-executive produced by NBA star Kevin Durant.

Gildart Jackson, the award-winning audiobook narrator and actor best known for his roles in “Charmed” and “Whodunnit?,” will host a webcast called Fireside Reading starting April 1 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Instagram. Cozied up next to a roaring fire, Jackson will read a chapter a day of classic novels, beginning with Charles Dickens’ “Great Expectations.”

TBS has announced “American Dad” will return with the remaining episodes of Season 16 beginning April 13 and be followed immediately by the premiere of Season 17 on April 27. Notably, the May 4 episode will feature an original song from The Weeknd, and he will also appear in the episode as an animate version of himself. This season promises a slew of other special guest stars including Criss Angel, Jane Lynch, Bill Nye, Patton Oswalt, Ron Perlman and Craig Robinson. In addition, to mark 15 years of “American Dad!,” TBS will air a 15-episode marathon leading up to the series premiere, handpicked by co-creators Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman.

Showtime announced that its newest documentary, “Basketball County: In the Water,“ will premiere on May 15 at 9 p.m. The film promises an in-depth look into Prince George’s County, Md., a town notorious for producing elite basketball players. Executive produced by NBA star Kevin Durant and sports business executive Rich Kleiman, the social, economic and cultural fabric of the community is analyzed through the eyes of its most famous residents including Durant, Victor Oladipo, Michael Beasley, Quinn Cook, Rebekkah Brunson and Marissa Coleman.

The first trailer for Quibi‘s revival of “Punk’d” with host and executive producer Chance the Rapper is here. Launching on April 6, the show has revealed an all-star roster as the subject of Chance’s pranks, including Lil Nas X, Adam Devine, Migos, Megan Thee Stallion, Tik Tok star Addison Rae, Ty Dolla $ign, Liza Koshy and more. “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star Scott Disick will also be making an appearance in the series as a guest host. Watch the full trailer below for a sneak peek at the mayhem.

Netflix revealed the official trailer for new documentary “LA Originals,” which focuses on the partnership between photographer Estevan Oriol and tattoo artist Mister Cartoon and their impact on hip-hop and street art culture in Los Angeles. Working with big names such as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Blink-182, No Doubt and The Beastie Boys, the film shows how the duo paved the way for Chicanos at the intersection of art and music. The documentary was directed by Oriol and will be available on the streamerApril 10.