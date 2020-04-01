×

TV News Roundup: Quibi Releases Chance the Rapper’s ‘Punk’d’ Revival Trailer

By

Ellise's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Quibi/YouTube

In today’s TV news roundup, Quibi unveiled the first trailer for “Punk’d” hosted by Chance the Rapper, and Showtime announced a documentary about an elite basketball community that is co-executive produced by NBA star Kevin Durant

DATES

Gildart Jackson, the award-winning audiobook narrator and actor best known for his roles in “Charmed” and “Whodunnit?,” will host a webcast called Fireside Reading starting April 1 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Instagram. Cozied up next to a roaring fire, Jackson will read a chapter a day of classic novels, beginning with Charles Dickens’ “Great Expectations.”

TBS has announced “American Dad” will return with the remaining episodes of Season 16 beginning April 13 and be followed immediately by the premiere of Season 17 on April 27. Notably, the May 4 episode will feature an original song from The Weeknd, and he will also appear in the episode as an animate version of himself. This season promises a slew of other special guest stars including Criss Angel, Jane Lynch, Bill Nye, Patton Oswalt, Ron Perlman and Craig Robinson. In addition, to mark 15 years of “American Dad!,” TBS will air a 15-episode marathon leading up to the series premiere, handpicked by co-creators Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman.

Showtime announced that its newest documentary, “Basketball County: In the Water, will premiere on May 15 at 9 p.m. The film promises an in-depth look into Prince George’s County, Md., a town notorious for producing elite basketball players. Executive produced by NBA star Kevin Durant and sports business executive Rich Kleiman, the social, economic and cultural fabric of the community is analyzed through the eyes of its most famous residents including Durant, Victor Oladipo, Michael Beasley, Quinn Cook, Rebekkah Brunson and Marissa Coleman.

FIRST LOOKS

The first trailer for Quibi‘s revival of “Punk’d” with host and executive producer Chance the Rapper is here. Launching on April 6, the show has revealed an all-star roster as the subject of Chance’s pranks, including Lil Nas X, Adam Devine, Migos, Megan Thee Stallion, Tik Tok star Addison Rae, Ty Dolla $ign, Liza Koshy and more. “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star Scott Disick will also be making an appearance in the series as a guest host. Watch the full trailer below for a sneak peek at the mayhem.

Netflix revealed the official trailer for new documentary LA Originals,” which focuses on the partnership between photographer Estevan Oriol and tattoo artist Mister Cartoon and their impact on hip-hop and street art culture in Los Angeles. Working with big names such as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Blink-182, No Doubt and The Beastie Boys, the film shows how the duo paved the way for Chicanos at the intersection of art and music. The documentary was directed by Oriol and will be available on the streamerApril 10.

More TV

  • TV News Roundup: Quibi Releases Chance

    TV News Roundup: Quibi Releases Chance the Rapper's 'Punk'd' Revival Trailer

    In today’s TV news roundup, Quibi unveiled the first trailer for “Punk’d” hosted by Chance the Rapper, and Showtime announced a documentary about an elite basketball community that is co-executive produced by NBA star Kevin Durant.  DATES Gildart Jackson, the award-winning audiobook narrator and actor best known for his roles in “Charmed” and “Whodunnit?,” will [...]

  • Comedians Live Streaming Self Quarantine

    How Comedians Are Adapting to Entertain Fans While Self-Isolating

    On March 11, comedian Jim Gaffigan was in Bogotá, Colombia, in the midst of his worldwide Pale Tourist tour when he received a call from his manager that Argentina was closing its borders in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and his upcoming show there was canceled. He had a choice: fly to São Paulo, Brazil, for [...]

  • Dave Review

    TV Ratings: 'Dave' Scores Gigantic Streaming Numbers for FXX

    Lil Dicky’s FXX show is scoring some not so lil viewership numbers. The rapper, real name David Burd (hence the title), and his new series “Dave” are averaging 4.8 million total viewers per episode across all platforms, which represents a ridiculous 2112% increase over its on-air average of just  217,000 viewers. The audience for the [...]

  • Quibi

    Quibi Target of Injunction Request Seeking to Block Its Turnstyle Mobile Tech

    Five days before Quibi’s scheduled April 6 launch, the Jeffrey Katzenberg-founded mobile-video venture has been hit with another legal action — demanding that Quibi be forced to stop using technology it allegedly stole from an interactive-video company. The motion seeking a preliminary injunction against Quibi comes from New York-based Eko, which last month sued Quibi [...]

  • Comic-Con atmosphere

    Comic-Con Still on for July Despite Coronavirus Fears

    The organizers of San Diego Comic-Con are still “hopeful” that it will take place in July as planned, despite mounting fears that putting on the largest fan convention in the country would be dangerous given the current coronavirus climate. Events of all kinds have been canceled around it, yet Comic-Con remains scheduled to take place [...]

  • Sinclair

    IATSE Slams Sinclair for Coronavirus Response to Sports Broadcast Freelancers

    Amid an industry-wide shutdown amid a pandemic that has put millions out of work, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees has criticized Sinclair Broadcast Group’s plan to loan money to certain freelancers, calling it an inadequate response to these unprecedented times. Last week, in response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Sinclair unveiled a multi-million-dollar [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad