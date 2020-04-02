TV News Roundup: Quibi Releases Trailer for Nicole Richie’s ‘Nikki Fre$h’

In today’s TV news roundup, Quibi released the official trailer for “Nikki Fre$h” and Leslie Jordan has been cast as a series regular on “Call Me Kat.”

CASTING

Leslie Jordan has joined the cast of “Call Me Kat” as a series regular. Jordan will play Phil, who works for Kat (Mayim Bialik) and bakes all the pastries at the Cat Cafe. Kat is helping Phil get a new lease on life after his recent breakup with his longtime partner. The role brings Jordan back to Fox, as he previously starred in the multi-cam comedy “The Cool Kids” for the network. The half hour series is executive produced by Darlene Hunt, Bialik, Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewak, Angie Stephenson and Miranda Hart.

DATES

AMC has announced Season 2 of “NOS4A2” will premiere on Monday, June 1 at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT. The second season picks up eight years after the events of Season 1. Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). “NOS4A2” is based on Joe Hill’s best-selling novel of the same name and is executive produced by showrunner Jami O’Brien and Hill. The series is produced by AMC Studios in association with Tornante Television.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released the trailer of “The Innocence Files.” The nine-episode limited series focuses on eight cases of wrongful conviction that the nonprofit organization the Innocent Project and organizations within the Innocence Network have worked to highlight and overturn. The show is composed of three parts––The Evidence, The Witness and The Prosecution. “The Innocence Files” is directed and executive produced by Liz Garbus, Alex Gibney, Roger Ross Williams; with episodes also directed by Jed Rothstein, Andy Grieve and Sarah Dowland. The series is set to stream on April 15.

Quibi has dropped the official trailer of “Nikki Fre$h.” The comedy series follows Nicole Richie, who unites her passions for Mother Earth and hip hop into her eponymous alter ego, Nikki Fre$h. Nikki will interact with real life seekers and consciousness experts to learn ways to better service our bodies and our planet. The series is executive produced by Richie, Michael Baum and Carrie Franklin. Executive producers for JAX Media are Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez and Seamus Murphy-Mitchell.