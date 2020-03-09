×

TV News Roundup: Quibi Releases LeBron James' 'I Promise' Trailer

lebron james - youtube
CREDIT: Tony Dejak/AP

In today’s TV news roundup, Quibi released a trailer for LeBron James’ documentary  series “I Promise” and Pete Buttigieg announced he will guest host “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on March 12. 

FIRST LOOKS  

Quibi released the trailer of LeBron James‘ documentary series “I Promise.” The series tells the story of James’ efforts to close the achievement gap in his hometown of Akron, Ohio through the eyes of the students, featuring an in-depth look at the first academic year inside the I Promise School that opened its doors in 2018. “I Promise” will explore the day-to-day trials, triumphs and life-changing impact of the school staff, students and families working together in a family-first educational environment that embraces the trauma and challenges many face in Akron. The series is produced by SpringHill Entertainment in association with Verizon Media’s RYOT and Blowback Productions.

PROGRAMMING

Former democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg announced he will guest host “Jimmy Kimmel Live March 12 on ABC. He will welcome guests Sir Patrick Stewart along with animal trainer Dave Salmoni; Kimmel will be in production for “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” at the time. Buttigieg made the announcement on the “Today” show during an interview with Craig Melvin.

DEALS

Mars and WWE expanded their long-term partnership which includes the Snickers brand as the exclusive presenting partner of “Wrestlemania.” The partnership marks the brand’s fifth consecutive year as the presenting sponsor of “Wrestlemania,” one of the largest sports and entertainment events in the world. The expanded partnership will include three pieces of custom creative featuring WWE Superstars promoting the new Snickers “Fix the World” campaign.

 

